Odisha triple train accident: Seven railway employees suspended over ‘involvement and negligence’

The Indian Railways have suspended seven railway officials, including three employees arrested by the CBI, on the charge of dereliction of duty leading to the triple train crash in Odisha’s Balasore which killed 293 people and injures hundreds on June 2.

South Eastern Railway‘s General Manager Anil Kumar Mishra, who visited Bahanaga Bazar and Balasore railway stations on Wednesday, told reporters, “Had the officials been alert, the accident could have been avoided.”

“The railways have so far suspended seven employees, including three who were arrested by the CBI. According to norms, an employee arrested for 24 hours stands suspended,” Mishra stated.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is looking into the tragic train accident and had arrested 3 railways officials on Friday – senior Section Engineer (signal) Arun Kumar Mahanta, Section Engineer Mohammed Amir Khan and Technician Pappu Kumar. All three railway employees have been taken on another four-day remand by the CBI from Wednesday.

They were produced in the CBI-designated court here after completion of their 5-day remand on Tuesday. They have been arrested under sections 304 and 201 of the IPC and Section 153 of the Railways Act, 1989.

CSR Inquiry reveals multiple lapses caused Odisha train tragedy

Earlier, an inquiry conducted by the Commissioner of Railway Safety (CRS), South Eastern Circle, revealed that multi-level lapses led to Balasore’s triple-train disaster in Odisha. CSR was investigating the dreadful Balasore railway crash which claimed 292 lives and left over 1000 injured last month.

The inquiry has found “wrong signalling” was the main reason for the Balasore train accident. While the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is looking into the tragic train accident, the CRS also conducted a probe. According to the findings, there were “lapses at multiple levels” in the Signalling and Telecommunication (S&T) department. The CSR report also implied the horrific tragedy could have been avoided if past red flags were reported.

The tragedy took place last month when Howrah-bound Coromandel Express crashed into a stationary goods train, derailing most of its coaches. A few coaches of Coromandel Express toppled over the last few coaches of the Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express which was passing by at the same time.

(With PTI inputs)