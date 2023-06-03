The train accident in Odisha is one of the deadliest in recent times. Over 230 people have lost their lives while around 900 injured in the horrific train crash, involving the Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express, the Shalimar-Chennai Central Coromandel Express and a goods train.
The incident took place near the Bahanaga Bazar station in Balasore district around 19:00 hrs on Friday. A look at a few of the train accidents since independence.
- June 02, 2023 – The Coromandel Express, which was heading to Chennai, hit the wagons of the goods train and derailed. Around 10-12 coaches fell on the line on which the Bengaluru-Howrah Express was travelling, forcing it to jump off the tracks.
- November 20, 2016 – The derailment of Indore–Rajendra Nagar Express near Uttar Pradesh’s Pukhrayan. A total of 14 coaches derailed, killing 152 passengers and injuring 260.
- May 28, 2010 – The derailment of Jnaneswari Express train leads to the death of over 145 passengers. The train, which was heading to Mumbai, crashed near West Bengal’s Jhargram and was then hit by a goods train.
- September 9, 2002 – The derailment of New Delhi-Howrah Rajdhani Express near Bihar’s Rafiganj. The train derailed over a bridge on the Dhave river. Around 140 people have lost their lives.
- August 2, 1999 – Over 285 people have lost their lives and more than 300 injured when the Brahmaputra Mail crashed into the stationary Avadh Assam Express at Gaisal station in North Frontier Railway’s Katihar division.
- November 26, 1998 – 212 people killed when Jammu Tawi–Sealdah Express collided with three derailed coaches of the Frontier Golden Temple Mail at Punjab’s Khanna.
- August 20, 1995 – The incident took place near Firozabad when Purushottam Express collided with the stationary Kalindi Express, leading to the death of around 305 passengers.
- June 06, 1981 – Over 750 people killed in a train accident which took place when a train fell into the river Bagmati (in Bihar) while crossing the bridge.