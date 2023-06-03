The train accident in Odisha is one of the deadliest in recent times. Over 230 people have lost their lives while around 900 injured in the horrific train crash, involving the Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express, the Shalimar-Chennai Central Coromandel Express and a goods train.

The incident took place near the Bahanaga Bazar station in Balasore district around 19:00 hrs on Friday. A look at a few of the train accidents since independence.

June 02, 2023 – The Coromandel Express, which was heading to Chennai, hit the wagons of the goods train and derailed. Around 10-12 coaches fell on the line on which the Bengaluru-Howrah Express was travelling, forcing it to jump off the tracks.

November 20, 2016 – The derailment of Indore–Rajendra Nagar Express near Uttar Pradesh's Pukhrayan. A total of 14 coaches derailed, killing 152 passengers and injuring 260.

May 28, 2010 – The derailment of Jnaneswari Express train leads to the death of over 145 passengers. The train, which was heading to Mumbai, crashed near West Bengal’s Jhargram and was then hit by a goods train.

September 9, 2002 – The derailment of New Delhi-Howrah Rajdhani Express near Bihar's Rafiganj. The train derailed over a bridge on the Dhave river. Around 140 people have lost their lives.