Odisha train accident: Indian Railways cancels over 25 trains! Check full list here

Indian Railways has cancelled the operation of several trains due to the horrifying triple train accident near Odisha’s Balasore. More than 235 passengers have lost their lives while around 900 people injured in the wake of the tragic incident. The tracks have almost been destroyed at the site as mangled coaches lay strewn all over, with some having mounted on another, while a few coaches turned turtle due to the impact.

The rescuers are working on a war footing to extricate the bodies from under the derailed coaches. The process of restoration of track, signals, and overhead wire at the site will begin after the conclusion of the rescue operation. The national transporter has also issued helpline numbers and help desks at several railway stations.

Check full list of trains cancelled due to train accident in Odisha:-

22606 Villupuram-Purulia from Villupuram

22641 Trivandrum-Kolkata Shalimar Express from Trivandrum

12551 Bengaluru-Kamakhya Express from Bengaluru

12864 Bengaluru-Howrah Express from Bengaluru

12253 Bengaluru-Bhagalpur Anga Express from Bengaluru

12838 Puri-Howrah Express from Puri

18022 Khurda Road-Kharagpur Express from Khurda Road

18046 Hyderabad-Shalimar Express from Hyderabad

12704 Secunderabad-Howrah Falaknuma Express from Secunderabad

08415 Jaleswar-Puri Spl from Jaleswar

08412 Bhubaneswar-Balasore Special from Bhubaneswar

08411 Balasore-Bhubaneswar Special from Balasore

20890 Tirupati-Howrah Express from Tirupati

