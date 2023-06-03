Odisha train accident: Indian Railways cancels over 25 trains! Check full list here

Indian Railways has cancelled the operation of several trains due to the horrifying triple train accident near Odisha’s Balasore. More than 235 passengers have lost their lives while around 900 people injured in the wake of the tragic incident. The tracks have almost been destroyed at the site as mangled coaches lay strewn all over, with some having mounted on another, while a few coaches turned turtle due to the impact.
The rescuers are working on a war footing to extricate the bodies from under the derailed coaches. The process of restoration of track, signals, and overhead wire at the site will begin after the conclusion of the rescue operation. The national transporter has also issued helpline numbers and help desks at several railway stations.
Check full list of trains cancelled due to train accident in Odisha:-
- 22606 Villupuram-Purulia from Villupuram
- 22641 Trivandrum-Kolkata Shalimar Express from Trivandrum
- 12551 Bengaluru-Kamakhya Express from Bengaluru
- 12864 Bengaluru-Howrah Express from Bengaluru
- 12253 Bengaluru-Bhagalpur Anga Express from Bengaluru
- 12838 Puri-Howrah Express from Puri
- 18022 Khurda Road-Kharagpur Express from Khurda Road
- 18046 Hyderabad-Shalimar Express from Hyderabad
- 12704 Secunderabad-Howrah Falaknuma Express from Secunderabad
- 08415 Jaleswar-Puri Spl from Jaleswar
- 08412 Bhubaneswar-Balasore Special from Bhubaneswar
- 08411 Balasore-Bhubaneswar Special from Balasore
- 20890 Tirupati-Howrah Express from Tirupati
- 12551 Bangalore – Kamakhya AC SF Express from Bangalore
- 12864 Bangalore – Howrah Express from Bangalore
- 12253 Bangalore – Bhagalpur Anga Express
- 08411 Balasore -Bhubaneswar special from Balasore
- 08415/08416 Jenapur-Puri-Jenapur from both the direction
- 08439 Puri-Patna special from Puri
- 18044 Bhadrak – Howrah Express from Bhadrak
- 12245 HWH-SMVB
- 22896 PURI-HWH
- 08064 BHC-KGP
- 12822 PURI-SHM
- 18045 SHM-HYB
- 20889 HWH-TPTY
- 18044 BHC-HWH
- 18038 JJKR-KGP