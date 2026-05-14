A major boost is coming for train passengers in Odisha, as the state is set to get a new train service between Puri and Koraput, improving rail connectivity across several important districts.

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw shared the update on X (formerly Twitter) and confirmed that approval has been granted for the new express train. The new service is expected to benefit tourists, pilgrims, students, and daily passengers travelling between coastal and southern Odisha.

Train to connect major stations across Odisha – Full route here

The upcoming express train will run between Puri and Koraput and pass through several important railway stations. These include Puri, Khurda Road, Bhubaneswar, Sambalpur, Titlagarh, Kesinga, Rayagada, and Koraput.

This route will help passengers from different regions travel more easily without depending on multiple train changes. The train is expected to improve access between Odisha’s coastal belt and tribal-dominated southern districts.

How many days a week will the new train run?

According to the Railway Minister, the new train will operate as a tri-weekly train. This means the train will run three times every week between Puri and Koraput. The detailed timetable and days of operation are expected to be announced soon by Indian Railways. Once operational, the train is expected to reduce travel difficulties for passengers on this long route.

Puri–Koraput New Train: Big relief for Odisha passengers

The new Puri–Koraput express train is expected to make travel much easier for daily passengers. People travelling for work, education, and medical needs will get a more direct and convenient option instead of depending on multiple train changes. This improved connectivity is likely to save both time and effort, especially for passengers regularly moving between Odisha’s coastal and southern regions.

Boost for tourism and pilgrimage travel

The new train service is also expected to support tourism in Odisha. Puri is one of India’s major pilgrimage destinations and attracts lakhs of visitors every year due to the famous Jagannath Temple. At the same time, Koraput and nearby regions are known for scenic beauty, waterfalls, tribal culture, and popular tourist spots. Better rail connectivity could encourage more domestic tourists to explore different parts of Odisha comfortably and affordably.