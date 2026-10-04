East Coast Railway (ECoR) has marked a key tunnel breakthrough in Odisha under the Kottavalasa-Koraput line doubling project in its Rayagada Division, marking further development in the expansion of railway infrastructure in the region.

According to a PTI report, citing an ECoR statement, the breakthrough of Tunnel No-41-41A, located between Borra Guhalu and Karakavalasa stations, was achieved on October 1, with 100 per cent alignment accuracy.

Once the wider doubling project is completed, ECoR stated it will boost line capacity, improve operational efficiency and facilitate smoother movement of both passenger and freight trains.

829 metre tunnel crosses key construction milestone

Tunnel No. 41-41 A spans 829 metres and has been built in a horseshoe shape. Its alignment includes a curve of up to 8 degrees. The breakthrough was marked in the Borra Guhahu-Karakavalasa block section.

Underlining the engineering involved in the work, an official stated, “The successful breakthrough of Tunnel No-41-41 A indicates the precision and engineering expertise involved in executing major railway infrastructure works in challenging terrain,” as quoted by PTI.

The official added that the achievement marks another crucial step towards completion of the Kottavalasa-Koraput doubling project.

What will the project mean for train movement?

The tunnel breakthrough contributes to the continuing development of the doubling project and the boosting of railway infrastructure along the Kottavalasa-Koraput section.

As per ECoR, completion of the project will raise the line capacity and enhance operational efficiency. The additional capacity is also likely to facilitate smoother movement of passenger and freight trains in the region.

Kottavalasa-Koraput doubling project covers 189 km

The latest Ministry of Railways information provides further context on the scale and cost of the wider project. As per PIB, the Kottavalasa-Koraput doubling project is a total of 189 km and has a cost of Rs 3,580 crore.

Odisha, Andhra Pradesh to benefit from rail doubling

The project is likely to benefit Koraput district in Odisha and Vizianagaram and Visakhapatnam districts. The government had stated that the doubling project was taken up to cater to increasing goods traffic and transportation along the corridor.

The latest tunnel breakthrough represents another construction milestone as work progressed on expanding capacity along the Kottavalasa-Koraput railway route.