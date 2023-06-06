Indian Railways is working tirelessly to modernise the infrastructure across the country. For this, the national transporter has spent over Rs 1.7 lakh crore in the last nine years to enhance the safety related works. The move aims at smooth operation of rail traffic.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government has spent Rs 1,78,012 crore between FY 2014-15 to 2023-24. This is an increase of more than two and a half times of the amount spent during FY 2004-05 to FY 2013-14. In railways, the safety related works includes – renewal of rail tracks, bridges, level crossing, ROB/RUBs, signalling works etc.

The expenditure on safety related funds is doing rounds in the wake of the deadliest train accident at Odisha’s Balasore on June 02, 2023. Over 280 passengers have lost their lives while more than 1000 suffered injuries. In the aftermath of the accident, several questions are being raised: How much has the railways spent on improving the safety related features?

A look at the detailed expenditure report of Indian Railways:-

The capital expenditure on all projects of Indian Railways, including Safety related works, is funded from three major sources. These are: (a) Gross Budgetary Support, (b) Internal generation of Indian Railways, and (c) External borrowing.

Rashtriya Rail Sanraksha Kosh

In 2017, the government has set up a dedicated non-lapsable fund, Rashtriya Rail Sanraksha Kosh (RRSK), with a corpus of Rs one lakh crore. This fund has to be utilised over a period of five years starting FY 2017-18. This fund will be spent only on critical safety related works. Last year, the government extended the validity of RRSK by another five years, starting FY 2022-23.

Renewal of tracks/rail lines

The renewal of tracks or rail lines is an important component of safety. The railways has spent Rs 58,045 crore on track renewal during FY 2017-18 to FY 2021-22. This reflects a steady growth in the last five years.

In FY 2017-18, the national transporter spent Rs 8884 crore, followed by Rs 13,522 crore in FY 2020-21, and Rs 16558 crore in FY 2021-22. The railways has done expenditure of Rs 109023 crore from 2014-15 to 2023-24. Between fiscal year 2004-05 to 2013-14, the Railway Board has spent Rs 47039 crore. This reflects an increase of more than double.