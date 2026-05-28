Attention Railway Passengers between Odisha and Jaipur! To improve connectivity and make your journey smooth, East Coast Railway has announced a special train between Sambalpur and Sanganer Railway Station. Now you can easily plan a trip to take blessings at the holy Puri Jagannath Temple or to visit the colourful and cultural city of Jaipur.

This special service is expected to provide much-needed relief to passengers, especially during peak travel demand. The special train will halt at several important stations across multiple states, improving regional connectivity for passengers from Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, and Rajasthan.

Special Train: Timing & schedule

The special train will start its journey from Sambalpur on 29 May at 12:15 PM and is scheduled to reach Sanganer the next day at 2:00 PM, covering a long cross-state route across eastern and northern India.

Key stoppages along the route

The train will halt at several important stations, ensuring connectivity for passengers from multiple regions. Major stops include Rengali, Jharsuguda Road, Raigarh, Bilaspur, Pendra Road, Anuppur, Shahdol, Katni Murwara, Damoh, Saugor, Mungaoli, Ashok Nagar, Guna, Baran, Sogariya, Sawai Madhopur, and finally Sanganer.

These stoppages make the service useful not just for long-distance travelers but also for passengers moving between intermediate cities for work, family visits, or education.

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Another special train to run on 30 May

East Coast Railway is also going to run a special train service between Visakhapatnam and Hyderabad (Kacheguda) on 30 May to make travel easier for passengers and improve connectivity between Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. This special service is expected to reduce travel rush and provide better convenience for passengers on this busy route.

The train will depart from Visakhapatnam at 5:30 PM on 30 May and will arrive at Kacheguda at 9:45 AM on the next day (Sunday). It will stop at important stations including Duvvada, Anakapalle, Samalkot, Anaparti, Rajahmundry, Eluru, Vijayawada, Guntur, Miryalguda, Nalgonda, Charlapalli, and Malkajgiri before reaching Kacheguda.