From special train to regular service! To handle the growing number of passengers travelling in Odisha, East Coast Railway started a special train between Bhanjpur and Puri. But since Odisha is an important pilgrim destination, the route saw very high demand. Because of this, the Railways have decided to convert the special train into a regular service.

This regularisation of service is going to make travel easier for daily passengers and pilgrims. It will also help reduce waiting and make trains more available on this route. Check out the new schedule and timings here.

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Bhanjpur-Puri Regular Train: Schedule, timings, route

The train will now run as a regular service with two train numbers. Train No. 18017 will run from Bhanjpur to Puri as the Bhanjpur–Puri Express, while Train No. 18018 will run from Puri back to Bhanjpur as the Puri–Bhanjpur Express. The regular service between Bhanjpur and Puri has started today, 21 May 2026, from Bhanjpur, while the return train from Puri will start tomorrow, 22 May 2026.

Train timings: Train No. 18017 will depart from Bhanjpur at 11:10 PM and will reach Puri at 5:50 AM the next morning. In the return direction, Train No. 18018 will leave Puri at 11:50 PM and will arrive at Bhanjpur at 6:50 AM.

Bhanjpur–Puri Train: Key stations along the route

This train will pass through several important stations, providing smooth connectivity across key regions of Odisha. The major halts include Bhanjpur, Baripada, Betnoti, Rupsa Junction, Balasore, Soro, Bhadrakh, Jajpur Keonjhar Road, Cuttack, Bhubaneswar, Khurda Road Junction, and finally Puri.

The route connects important administrative, commercial, and religious centres, making travel easier for a large number of passengers.

Boost to regional connectivity across Odisha

The start of a daily service is expected to improve rail connectivity across many parts of Odisha. By connecting important stations like Balasore, Bhadrakh, Cuttack, and Bhubaneswar with Bhanjpur and Puri, the train will make travel easier between the northern and southern parts of the state.