Odisha CM announces 100km metro train project on statehood day; these are the routes to be connected

The state government of Odisha on Saturday announced the launch of a metro train service between Cuttack and Bhubaneswar. The project will help resolve the traffic issues along the route. According to Chief Minister of Odisha, Naveen Patnaik, the project will mainly be based on elevated corridors. It will be financially supported by the state government.

The first phase of the project involves the construction of a metro train from Trisulia in Cuttack to the Biju Pattanail airport in Bhubaneshwar. It will initially pass through various landmarks such as Patia, Nandankanan, Vani Vihar, and the railway station in the city.

The construction of the metro train will start from Subash Bose Setu in Cuttack. It will help the commuters reach important locations in the city. In the later stages, the project will expand to other areas such as Kurda and Puri.

Equipped with modern facilities, the metro project will help provide an environment-friendly and world-class transport system for the emerging and aspirational state of Odisha. It will also help accelerate the urban development of the region by attracting investments and trade. Through the implementation of the 5T principles, the project will help create a new city cluster in the state, the CM said on the occasion of Utkala Dibasa (Odisha Day). The construction of the detailed project report for the metro project has been entrusted to the urban development and housing departments.

He stated that various stakeholder groups have been involved in the study of the project. Feasibility reports have also been prepared.

According to the state transport secretary, the proposed route for the first phase of the project will primarily cover the areas with a high concentration of population and mass footage like Vani Vihar, Nandan Kanan, and Jaydev Vihar. The construction of the metro train will help reduce the pollution and congestion in the city. The subsequent expansion will also help attract investments and improve connectivity.

He noted that the construction of the metro train would help boost the economic activities of the state by providing connectivity to various areas such as IT and tourism.

On Saturday, P K Jena, the chief secretary of Odisha, along with Anu Garg, the development commissioner, discussed the project’s feasibility. Other officials from the IT, transport, and housing departments also participated in the review.

Manmohan Samal, the president of the BJP in Odisha, said that the construction of the project was already announced several times. However, it is yet to be implemented.