NTPC arm wins 500 MW green energy project from Indian Railways

State-run power firm NTPC on Thursday said its subsidiary NTPC Renewable Energy (NTPC REL) has won a 500 MW renewable energy round-the-clock project from REMCL, a joint venture of ministry of railways and RITES.

The capacity, won in a competitive bidding, is a major share of total 900 MW RE-RTC on offer, the company said in a statement, adding that the power purchase agreement (PPA) will be signed with REMCL for 25 years.

The project, a combination of solar and wind, assumes significance as Railways plans to use this green energy for their de-carbonization trajectory.

Also, it’s a first for NTPC to win and supply RE-RTC power.

NTPC aims to enter hydrogen and energy storage solutions in a big way to diversify its RE portfolio.

For this, work for hydrogen hub at Pudimadka in Andhra Pradesh is initiated, and a storage tender for 9000 Mwh has been floated, it said.

RE-RTC projects supply renewable energy round-the-clock with the help of battery storage that overcomes the intermittency associated with solar and wind energy. This project would supply round-the-clock green energy.