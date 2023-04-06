Now track local trains on smartphones! Here’s how Indian Railways brings cheers to Mumbaikars

Good news for Mumbaikars! Now the rail commuters can track the local trains on their smartphones. The move comes after the introduction of the ‘Yatri app’ at Western Railway‘s Churchgate Station Concourse. The app was launched by Ashok Kumar Misra, the General Manager (GM) of Western Railway (WR) on April 05, 2023.

About ‘Yatri’ app:-

The ‘Yatri’ app is a live-tracking application for commuters travelling on the Mumbai suburban network. The app will facilitate the daily passengers in tracking their train and save their time. The app has been made in collaboration with M/s CDP India Pvt. Ltd.

Significance:-

The ‘Yatri’ app will assist passengers to see the location of the trains easily. With this app, one can live track their train and can plan their journey in a better way. For this, the zonal railway has installed GPS tracking devices in all its EMU rakes which will enable the app to provide real-time location of the local trains.

Features:-

Through this ‘Yatri’ app, the rail commuters will receive authentic information regarding – Live running of trains, important announcements, latest timetable, maps of major railway stations and its amenities. The app will also provide additional information such as Mumbai Metro, Buses, etc. The commuters can also submit their feedback using the app. The app will prove to be beneficial for the tourists as they can explore nearby tourist destinations and places to visit near the stations.

Divyangjan-friendly app:-

The ‘Yatri’ app is Divyangjan-friendly. The Divyang commuters who use the phone via voice commands, can easily find their train’s live location by asking it through Google Assistant. They have to speak the command “Ok Google, Talk to Yatri Railways” and say the train number. Google Assistant would fetch the live location of that train via the Yatri App and speak out loud to the users.