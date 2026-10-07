The Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project should not be described as delayed, the head of an international high-speed rail body has said.

He cited the scale of the undertaking and unforeseen challenges, including the Covid-19 pandemic and land acquisition issues. The Indian Express reported.

Masafumi Shukuri, Chairman of the Japan Transport and Tourism Research Institute (JTTRI) and International High-Speed Rail Association (IHRA), defended the pace of India’s first bullet train project, the report added.

Shukuri said Japan, despite having more than six decades of experience in high-speed rail, would not be able to build a 500-km high-speed rail line within 10 years under current circumstances.

“The first high-speed rail (project) in Japan was launched in 1964, which means Japan has 62 years of experience of constructing and operating the high-speed train. Now, let’s just say today Japan decides to make a high-speed rail track of 500 km. It is not possible to complete it in 10 years. Even today’s Japan cannot do it… I think from this perspective, given the different conditions, building a high-speed rail of 500 km long in India is a big deal,” Shukuri said, reported The Indian Express.

Covid, land acquisition added to project challenges

The IHRA chairman said large infrastructure projects often face issues that cannot be fully anticipated when work begins. He pointed to land acquisition as one of the challenges that affected the project.

“We also have to remember that initially when any project starts, there are many unforeseen problems. I know that there was a delay in land acquisition and many other things which have to be factored in,” the IHRA Chairman added.

Shukuri’s comments come after Hideki Makihara, a former Japanese justice minister and member of Japan’s ruling Liberal Democratic Party, alleged in July that India had shown “sheer recklessness” in executing the bullet train project, which he said had affected its progress.

The Mumbai-Ahmedabad High Speed Rail (MAHSR) project, spanning 508 km, was initially targeted for completion in 2022.

“I do not think there is a delay really, because you have to look at the size of this project. It is a 500 km long alignment. It is being done for the first time in India. With all of this together, it is a humongous, massive project. It is not a project which is expected to be wrapped up and completed in a matter of just a few years. It is just not possible,” Shukuri said.

He also highlighted the impact of the pandemic on the project timeline.

“Another thing is that we also had to deal with the Covid-19 (pandemic), which came with disruption that it took time to get back on track. I feel that despite all of that this project is proceeding very strongly,” he further said, adding that IHRA has been involved with the project since 2014, even before it was officially announced.

First bullet train section targeted for 2027

The first operational section, covering the Surat-Vapi stretch in Gujarat, is scheduled to begin services by the end of 2027. The full 508-km corridor is expected to be completed by 2029.

The priority section is expected to use India-made bullet trains, as Japan’s E10 Shinkansen is not expected to be available before 2034 and remains under development in Japan.

India is developing its own high-speed train set, designated B28. The train has a design speed of 280 kmph and two sets are being developed by BEML in Bengaluru. It is expected to operate at a maximum speed of 250 kmph.

Manufacturing of the B28 train is scheduled to be completed by April 2027, followed by testing between May and July. Commercial operations are targeted to begin by December 2027.

Shukuri said India’s decision to use domestically manufactured rolling stock was acceptable, but stressed that safety, reliability and stable operations would be critical before commercial services begin.

“I think it is not only about procurement of rolling stock and signalling systems. It is also about making sure that training of the people is in place on time, they have the requisite skill-set, they have the technical know-how, as well as enough trials are done to really get a full performance of the final commissioning of the train,” said Shukuri, reported The Indian Express.

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Under the Mumbai-Ahmedabad project, Japan was originally expected to supply three key systems: the Shinkansen train, signalling system and Operation Control Centre (OCC). However, the arrangements for these systems have not yet been finalised between India and Japan, while civil construction is being undertaken by India.