In a significant development for travellers, Northern Railways has decided to extend the periodicity of 4 summer special trains. These 4 summer special trains will be available for service in the month of July. In a post on ‘x’ Northern Railways made this announcement. The decision has been taken to meet continued passenger demand and provide additional travel options on these routes.

According to the official notification issued by Northern Railway, the periodicity of the special trains has been extended until the end of July 2026. Each service will operate four additional trips during the extended period, while all other details, including stoppages and timings, will remain unchanged. The four summer special trains are:

Hazar Sahib Nanded–Hazrat Nizamuddin Special Extended

This special train No. 07621, running from Hazar Sahib Nanded to Hazrat Nizamuddin, will continue operating on Saturdays. Earlier scheduled to run until June 27, 2026, the service has now been extended from July 4 to July 25, 2026, completing four additional weekly trips. These four trips are July 4, 11, 18, and 25.

Similarly, the train No. 07622, travelling from Hazrat Nizamuddin to Hazar Sahib Nanded, will continue operating on Sundays. The train, which was earlier notified up to June 28, 2026, will now run from July 5 to July 26, 2026, adding four more trips. These four trips are July 5, 12, 19, and 26.

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Udaipur City–Yog Nagari Rishikesh Special Also Gets Extension

Northern Railway has also extended the services of the Udaipur City–Yog Nagari Rishikesh Summer Special train.

The train No. 09609, operating from Udaipur City to Yog Nagari Rishikesh, will continue running on Tuesdays. The train was initially scheduled to operate until June 30, 2026, but will now run from July 7 to July 28, 2026, completing four additional journeys.

The return service, Train No. 09610, from Yog Nagari Rishikesh to Udaipur City, will continue on Wednesdays. Earlier notified up to July 1, 2026, it has now been extended from July 8 to July 29, 2026, with four extra trips.

Passenger advisory

Northern Railway has clarified that all other operational details, including stoppages and train timings, will remain unchanged. Passengers are advised to check the latest schedule before commencing their journey.According to Indian Railways, the extension is expected to provide greater convenience to travellers and help accommodate increased passenger demand during the ongoing summer travel season