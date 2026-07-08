Passengers travelling between Hazur Sahib Nanded and Hazrat Nizamuddin, as well as Udaipur City and Yog Nagari Rishikesh, will have additional travel options this month after Northern Railway announced an extension of the periodicity of two weekly special train services.

In a separate posts on X, Northern Railway stated that the decision has been taken “for the convenience of passengers”, allowing both special trains to continue operating beyond their earlier notified dates. The extension includes additional weekly trips on both routes.

More weekly services on Nanded-Delhi route

As per the official announcement by Northern Railway, Train No. 07621 Hazur Nanded-Hazrat Nizamuddin Weekly Special will now run on July 11, July 18, and July 25, 2026. The special train will continue to run every Saturday.

In its return service, Train No. 07622 Hazrat Nizamuddin-Hazur Sahib Nanded Weekly Special has also been extended and will provide services on July 12, July 19 and July 20, 2026, operating every Sunday.

Announcing the extension, Northern Railway mentioned, “For the convenience of passengers, Railways have decided to extend the periodicity of the following Special Trains.”

Four additional trips for Udaipur-Rishikesh Special

Northern Railway has also extended the operation of the Udaipur City-Yog Nagari Rishikesh Weekly Special, adding four more trips in each direction.

As per the revised schedule:

-Train No.09609 Udaipur City-Yog Nagari Rishikesh Weekly Special, earlier notified to operate to June 30, 2026, will now provide services every Tuesday from July 7 to July 28, 2026, completing four additional trips.

-Train No. 09610 Yog Nagari Rishikesh-Udaipur City Weekly Special, earlier slated up to July 1, 2026, has now been extended to operate every Wednesday from July 8 to July 29, 2026, also completing four additional trips.

Northern Railway further added that all other instructions related to the operation of these trains will remain unchanged.

Passengers advised to check latest travel details

Passengers planning to travel on these special trains are advised verify the latest details related to routes, stoppages and train timings before beginning their journey.

For assistance, travellers can contact the RailMadad Helpline by dialling 139. Updated details are also available on the Indian Railways enquiry portal (www.enquiry.indianrail.gov.in).

The extension is likely to provide added convenience to passengers travelling during the busy July period while maintaining the existing weekly schedule and operational pattern of the special trains.