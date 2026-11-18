Northern Railway and coordinating zonal railways operated 7,085 special train trips during the 2026 Puja and festive season, up 54% from 4,666 trips in the corresponding period last year, reported PTI.

The additional services helped the zone handle around 1.82 crore passengers during the festive period, nearly 10 lakh more than in 2025.

Northern Railway said on Tuesday that it managed the increased passenger traffic through additional train services, extra coaches and continuous monitoring of travel demand to ensure smooth and safe movement.

“Through strategic capacity enhancement, an expanded fleet of special trains, coach augmentations, and continuous demand monitoring, the zone significantly outperformed its previous year’s operational benchmarks,” said Himanshu Shekhar Upadhyay, Chief Public Relations Officer, Northern Railway, PTI reported.

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“In close coordination with other Zonal Railways, Northern Railway significantly scaled up its services compared to the corresponding festive period in 2025,” he added.

Special train trips rise 54% during festive season

Comparing the two festive periods, Upadhyay said, “Northern Railway and coordinating Zonal Railways operated 7,085 special train trips during the 2026 festive season, a marked increase from the 4,666 trips operated during the same period last year. This equates to approximately 54 additional special train trips every day to clear the festive rush.”

The total number of passengers travelling on regular and special services increased to around 1.82 crore from 1.72 crore in 2025. Daily passenger handling also rose from approximately 3.91 lakh to 4.14 lakh, allowing the Railways to accommodate nearly 22,700 additional passengers each day.

“Total passenger volume reached approximately 1.82 crore across regular and special services, up from 1.72 crore last year, an overall increase of nearly 10 lakh passengers. Daily passenger handling rose from approximately 3.91 lakh to 4.14 lakh passengers per day, accommodating nearly 22,700 additional travellers daily,” he said.

Of the total passengers carried, around 1.66 crore travelled on regular train services, while 12.83 lakh used special Trains on Demand (TOD) services, officials said.

Coach augmentations increase 372%

Northern Railway also increased passenger capacity on busy routes by adding coaches to regular trains. It carried out 581 coach augmentations during the 2026 festive period, compared with 123 in the corresponding period last year, marking a rise of 372%.

“By combining proactive fleet expansion with real-time crowd and demand monitoring, Northern Railway ensured reliable connectivity and enhanced comfort for millions of festive travellers across its network,” Upadhyay said.