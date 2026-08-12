Northern Railway has announced additional train arrangements for Kanwar Mela 2026, offering pilgrims more travel options to Haridwar and Yog Nagri, Rishikesh. The arrangements comprise unreserved Mela special trains, extension of existing services to Haridwar and temporary stoppages for regular trains. Passengers should check the operating dates, as they vary across services.

Delhi trains extended to Haridwar

The 74023/74022 Delhi Jn-Shamli-Delhi Jn DEMU has been extended to Haridwar Train No. 74023 leaves Delhi Junction at 8 pm and follows its exiting schedule up to Shamli. It then leaves from Shamli at 10:55 pm and travel through Thana Bhawan, Tapri Junction, Rampur Maniharan, Jwalapur and Roorkee before reaching Haridwar at 1:55 am.

Train No. 74022 leaves Haridwar at 3:05 am and reaches Delhi Junction at 9:25 am. Train No. 74023 will operate with extension up to August 13 whereas Train No. 74022 will run from Haridwar up to August 14.

The 64557/64558 Delhi Jn-Saharanpur-Delhi Jn MEMU has also been extended to Haridwar. Train No. 64557 leaves Delhi at 4:15 pm and reaches Haridwar at 10:55 pm. Train No. 64558 departs Haridwar at 2 am and reaches Delhi at 8:45 am. The respective extension will run up to August 13 and August 14.

Special trains for Haridwar and Rishikesh

The 04314/04313 Haridwar-Delhi Shahdara-Haridwar Unreserved Mela Special will operate daily up to August 13. Train No. 04314 leaves Haridwar at 3:30 pm and reaches Delhi Shahdara at 8:40 pm, whereas Train No.04313 leaves Delhi Shahdara at 10:25 pm and reaches Haridwar at 4:25 am.

The 04316/04315 Yog Nagri Rishikesh-Delhi Shahdara-Yog Nagari Rishikesh Unreserved Mela Special will also provide services daily. Train No. 04316 departs from Yog Nagri Rishikesh at 8:35 pm and reaches Delhi Shahdara at 3:50 am, operating up to August 13. Train No. 04315 leaves Delhi Shahdara at 4:20 am and reaches Yog Nagari Rishikesh at 11 am, operating up to August 14.

Rishikesh-Alamnagar special

The daily 04318/04317 Yog Nagari Rishikesh-Alamnagar-Yog Nagari Rishikesh Unreserved Mela Special will provide another option.

Train No. 04318 leaves Yog Nagari Rishikesh at 7 pm and reaches Alamnagar at 10:45 am, this will provide services till August 28. Train No. 04317 leaves Alamnagar at 12:05 pm and reaches Yog Nagari Rishikesh at 8 pm, operating up to August 29.

Which regular trains will get temporary stoppages?

Northern Railway has also provided temporary stoppages to several regular trains up to August 13. The applicable station and timing vary by service.

Train No. Train Frequency Temporary stoppage and timing 14113 Subedarganj-Dehradun Express Daily Raiwala Jn: 11:14-11:16 am; Motichur: 11:04-11:06 am; Jwalapur: 10:43-10:45 am 14114 Dehradun-Subedarganj Express Daily Raiwala Jn: 2:10-2:12 pm; Motichur: 2:34-2:36 pm; Jwalapur: 3:15-3:17 pm 14309 Lakshmibai Nagar-Yog Nagari Rishikesh Express Bi-weekly Raiwala Jn: 5:35-5:37 pm; Motichur: 5:00-5:02 pm; Jwalapur: 3:53-3:55 pm 14310 Yog Nagari Rishikesh-Lakshmibai Nagar Express Bi-weekly Raiwala Jn: 7:08-7:10 am; Motichur: 7:24-7:26 am; Jwalapur: 7:52-7:54 am 14317 Lakshmibai Nagar-Yog Nagari Rishikesh Express Bi-weekly Raiwala Jn: 5:35-5:37 pm; Motichur: 5:00-5:02 pm; Jwalapur: 3:53-3:55 pm 14318 Yog Nagari Rishikesh-Lakshmibai Nagar Express Bi-weekly Raiwala Jn: 7:08-7:10 am; Motichur: 7:24-7:26 am; Jwalapur: 7:52-7:54 am 19565 Okha-Dehradun Express Weekly Raiwala Jn: 5:35-5:37 pm; Motichur: 5:00-5:02 pm; Jwalapur: 3:53-3:55 pm 19566 Dehradun-Okha Express Weekly Raiwala Jn: 7:08-7:10 am; Motichur: 7:24-7:26 am; Jwalapur: 7:52-7:54 am 22659 Thiruvananthapuram-Yog Nagari Rishikesh Superfast Express Weekly Raiwala Jn: 1:04-1:06 pm; Motichur: 12:52-12:54 pm; Jwalapur: 12:08-12:10 pm 22660 Yog Nagari Rishikesh-Thiruvananthapuram Superfast Express Weekly Raiwala Jn: 7:08-7:10 am; Motichur: 7:24-7:26 am; Jwalapur: 7:52-7:54 am 14610 Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra-Yog Nagari Rishikesh Hemkunt Express Daily Motichur: 7:20-7:22 am; Jwalapur: 6:48-6:50 am 14609 Yog Nagari Rishikesh-Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra Hemkunt Express Daily Jwalapur: 6:31-6:33 pm 54075 Bareilly-Delhi Jn Passenger Daily Kankather: 11:36-11:38 pm 54076 Delhi Jn-Bareilly Passenger Daily Kankather: 2:40-2:42 am 14815 Shri Ganganagar-Rishikesh Express Daily Raiwala Jn: 2:16-2:18 pm; Motichur: 1:54-1:56 pm; Jwalapur: 1:24-1:26 pm 14816 Rishikesh-Shri Ganganagar Express Daily Raiwala Jn: 1:35-1:37 pm; Motichur: 2:02-2:04 pm; Jwalapur: 2:28-2:30 pm

Check train details before travelling

The special services, extensions and temporary stoppages are applicable for their respective notified periods. Passengers should check the latest running status before travelling. Northern Railway has also urged passengers to RailMadad, the railway helpline 139 and its official website for detailed information.