Passengers travelling through Chandigarh Railway Station should check their train and platform details before starting their journey, with a traffic block set to impact passengers for more than a month.

As per the Northern Railway official announcement on X, the traffic block for infrastructure-related works at Chandigarh Railway Station in Ambala Division will be taken from September 10 to October 15, 2026. During this period, trains will face cancellations, diversions and partial cancellations, whereas some services will have temporary stoppages and revised platforms.

Passengers should note that the dates vary by train. While the traffic block is slated till October 15, some cancellations begin on September 9 and continue until October 16 for certain services.

Which trains will be cancelled?

Northern Railway has announced the temporary cancellations of the following services:

Train Cancellation dates 14331 Delhi Jn–Kalka Express Sep 9–Oct 15 14332 Kalka–Delhi Jn Express Sep 10–Oct 16 54532/54531 Kalka–Ambala Cantt–Kalka Passenger Sep 10–Oct 15 14541 Chandigarh–Amritsar Express Sep 9–Oct 15 14542 Amritsar–Chandigarh Express Sep 10–Oct 16 14630 Firozpur Cantt–Chandigarh Sutlej Express Sep 9–Oct 15 14629 Chandigarh–Firozpur Cantt Sutlej Express Sep 10–Oct 16 74646 Jalandhar City–Ambala Cantt DMU Sep 9–Oct 15 74645 Ambala Cantt–Jalandhar City DMU Sep 10–Oct 16 74991 Ambala Cantt–Daulatpur Chowk DMU Sep 9–Oct 15 74992 Daulatpur Chowk–Ambala Cantt DMU Sep 10–Oct 16

Chandigarh trains to terminate or originate at Ambala Cantt

Several trains will also be partially cancelled between Ambala Cantt and Chandigarh on specified dates. This means passengers who will be using the Chandigarh- Ambala Cantt section should check their travel date carefully.

Train Change Dates 15063 Ramnagar–Chandigarh Express Short-terminated at Ambala Cantt Sep 14, 21, 28; Oct 5, 12 15064 Chandigarh–Ramnagar Express Short-originated from Ambala Cantt Sep 14, 21, 28; Oct 5, 12 12983 Ajmer Jn–Chandigarh Garib Rath Short-terminated at Ambala Cantt Sep 11, 13, 15, 18, 20, 22, 25, 27, 29; Oct 2, 4, 6, 9, 11, 13 12984 Chandigarh–Ajmer Jn Garib Rath Short-originated from Ambala Cantt Sep 12, 14, 16, 19, 21, 23, 26, 28, 30; Oct 3, 5, 7, 10, 12, 14 20989 Udaipur City–Chandigarh Superfast Express Short-terminated at Ambala Cantt Sep 23, 26, 30; Oct 3, 7, 10, 14 20990 Chandigarh–Udaipur City Superfast Express Short-originated from Ambala Cantt Sep 24, 27; Oct 1, 4, 8, 11, 15

Northern Railway also mentions that 20989 will short-terminate at Ambala Cantt and short-originate as its return service from Platform 2 in place of the scheduled Platform No. 1.

Two trains to skip Chandigarh on October 3 and 10

Passengers on two Lalkuan- Amritsar services should pay particular attention to the route change.

14615 Lalkuan Jn-Amritsar will operate via Ambala Cantt-Sirhind Jn-Sanehwal on October 3 and 10, skipping Chandigarh, New Morinda Jn and Sahibzada Ajit Singh Nagar.

In its return leg, 14616 Amritsar-Lalkuan Jn Express will run through Sanewal, Sirhind Jn-Ambala Cantt on the same dates. It will skip Ajit Singh Nagar, New Morinda Jn and Sahibzada Ajit Singh Nagar and Chandigarh.

Extra temporary stoppages at Mohali

Several trains will receive an additional temporary stoppage at Sahibzada Ajit Singh Nagar (Mohali) during the specified dates.

These include 18309/18310 Sambalpur-Jammu Tawi services, 18101/18102 Tatanagar-Jammu Tawi services, 11905/11906 Agra Cantt-Hoshiarpur services, 15531 Saharsa-Amritsar Jansadharan Express, 14631/14632 Dehradun-Amritsar-Dehradun Express and 15532 Amritsar-Saharsa Jansadharan Express.

The applicable dates differ by service, so passengers should check their individual train before planning their journey.

Platform changes at Chandigarh station

Passengers should also check the platform number before boarding, as Northern Railway has announced extensive platform changes during three periods:

September 10–21, September 22–October 3, and October 4–15.

The affected services include Shatabdi, Vande Bharat, Sampark Kranti, Garib Rath, Janshatabdi, Intercity and several other Express/Superfast trains.

For example, during September 10–21, the Chandigarh–New Delhi Shatabdi Express (12046) is listed to shift from Platform 6 to Platform 3, while the Ajmer–Chandigarh–Ajmer Vande Bharat services (20977/20978) are listed to shift from Platform 6 to Platform 1.

What should passengers check before travelling?

Passengers using Chandigarh Railway Station during the affected period should check whether their train is cancelled, partially cancelled, diverted or operating from a revised platform.

Northern Railway’s graphic advises passengers to call RailMadad helpline 139 or use the railway enquiry system for detailed information before travelling.