Passengers travelling on some of the busy routes connecting Delhi, Bihar and Uttar Pradesh will have additional train options, with Northern Railway announcing reserved special services to manage extra passenger rush.

In a post on X, Northern Railway informed that the special trains will cover the New Delhi, Danapur-New Delhi, Varanasi-Anand Terminal-Varanasi and Ayodhya Cantt-Anand Vihar Terminal routes.

New Delhi-Danapur special to make 8 trips

Train No. 04090 New Delhi-Danapur Reserved Special Express will leave Delhi at 11:30 pm every Friday from September 4 to September 25, 2026. It is slated to reach Danapur at 3 pm the next day.

On the return leg, Train No. 04089 Danapur-New Delhi Reserved Special Express will leave Danapur at 4:40 pm every Saturday from September 5 to September 26 and reach New Delhi at 9:45 am the next day.

The pair will run eight trips in total and stop at Delhi Junction, Tundla Junction, Ghaziabad Junction, Govindpuri, Aligarh Junction, Pt. Deen Dayal Upadhyay Junction, Ara and Buxar. The trains will have AC 3-Tier General and Sleeper coaches.

Ayodhya-Anand Vihar Special

Northern Railway also announced a special train between Ayodhya Cantt and Anand Vihar Terminal.

Train No. 04213 Ayodhya Cantt-Anand Vihar Terminal Reserved Special Express will depart from Ayodhya Cantt at 6:20 pm on September 3 and will arrive at Anand Vihar at 6:20 am the following day.

Train No. 04214 Anand Vihar Terminal-Ayodhya Cantt Reserved Special Express will leave Anand Vihar Terminal at 8:20 am on September 4 and reach Ayodhya Cantt at 9:35 pm.

The two services, including two trips, will have stoppage at Barabanki, Moradabad, Bareilly, Lucknow, Hapur and Ghaziabad. The trains will have AC 3 Tier Economy and General coaches.

Passengers travelling between Varanasi and Delhi will also get an additional option. Train No. 04217 Varanasi-Anand Vihar Terminal Reserved Special Express have departed from Varanasi at 3:40 pm on September 3 and will reach Anand Vihar Terminal at 7:10 am the following day.

The return service, Train No. 04218 Anand Vihar Terminal-Varanasi Reserved Special Express, will leave Anand Vihar Terminal at 8:30 am on September 4 and reach Varanasi at 12:25 am the next day.

The trains will halt at Maa Belha Devi Dham Pratapgarh, Bareilly, Rae Bareli Junction, Lucknow, Hapur, Moradabad and Ghaziabad. This pair will also make two trips in total and have AC 3-Tier Economy and General coaches.

Special train schedule at glance

Train Departure Operation Arrival 04090 New Delhi-Danapur New Delhi, 11:30 pm Fridays, Sep 4-25 Danapur, 3 pm next day 04089 Danapur-New Delhi Danapur, 4:40 pm Saturdays, Sep 5-26 New Delhi, 9:45 am next day 04213 Ayodhya Cantt-Anand Vihar Ayodhya Cantt, 6:20 pm Sep 3 Anand Vihar, 6:10 am next day 04214 Anand Vihar-Ayodhya Cantt Anand Vihar, 8:20 am Sep 4 Ayodhya Cantt, 9:35 pm 04217 Varanasi-Anand Vihar Varanasi, 3:40 pm Sep 3 Anand Vihar, 7:10 am next day 04218 Anand Vihar-Varanasi Anand Vihar, 8:30 am Sep 4 Varanasi, 12:25 am next day

Those planning to travel on these routes can confirm the latest train details through RailMadad at 139 before starting their journey.