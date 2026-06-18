The Union government has allocated Rs 11,486 crore to the northeastern railway network in the 2026-27 budget, nearly five times what the region received a decade ago

For decades, a passenger travelling from Guwahati to a town deeper in the Northeast faced a problem that had nothing to do with train delays or ticket queues: they had to physically change trains mid-journey. The reason was a mismatch in track gauges; parts of the network ran on metre gauge while others ran on broad gauge, making through-travel impossible on a single service.

That bottleneck has now been eliminated. Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) Chief Public Relations Officer Kapinjal Kishore Sharma confirmed this week that 833 route kilometres of metre gauge track have been converted to broad gauge, completing what the railway describes as a full unigauge system across the region.

Northeast Railways: Capital allocation trends

Between 2009 and 2014, the average annual railway allocation for the Northeast stood at roughly Rs 2,000 crore. The 2026-27 figure of Rs 11,486 crore represents nearly a fivefold increase over that baseline, according to Sharma.

North east rail connectivity: Modernising regional infrastructure

Higher allocations do not automatically translate to better travel experiences, but in this case, the money has tracked against visible outcomes. The gauge conversion programme is the most tangible example, but it is part of a broader infrastructure push that NFR says has “completely transformed” rail services across the Northeast over the past 12 years.

Faster project completion means new stretches of track enter service sooner, reducing road dependency in a region where highway connectivity remains uneven and where rail is often the more reliable option, particularly during monsoon months when roads are vulnerable.

New Jalpaiguri ticket section clocks record earnings in May

There is also a demand-side indicator that suggests passenger volumes are rising alongside the improved infrastructure. The ticket checking section at New Jalpaiguri recorded earnings of over Rs 2.08 crore in May 2026 alone, as per the ministry. NFR described it as the highest-ever monthly ticket-checking revenue achieved by any section across its entire network.

The full picture of what Rs 11,486 crore will deliver in 2026-27 will take time to become visible on the ground. For passengers who have historically navigated one of India’s more difficult rail corridors, that is no small shift.