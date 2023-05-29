Northeast India’s first Vande Bharat Express! PM Modi to flag off the train today – Know inaugural run, stoppages and other details

Northeast India’s first Vande Bharat Express will commence its maiden run today. This semi-high speed train will connect Assam and West Bengal. The train will be flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi via video conferencing from New Delhi.

This is going to be the seventh semi-high speed train to be introduced in FY 2023-24. This is also going to be the first blue and white colour train to be operated and maintained by the Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) zone.

Route of Assam’s first Vande Bharat Express:-

The new Vande Bharat Express will run between Guwahati and New Jalpaiguri (NJP). This will also be the third Vande Bharat Express for the state of West Bengal.

A day more until the new #VandeBharatExpress 🚄traces the famous Assamese tea gardens 🍃! pic.twitter.com/s5PeWotskd — Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) May 28, 2023

Guwahati-NJP Vande Bharat Express inaugural run:-

On its inaugural run today, the Guwahati-NJP Vande Bharat Express will run as a special train. It will depart from Guwahati railway station at around 12 noon.

Distance and travel time of Guwahati-NJP Vande Bharat Express on inaugural run:-

On its inaugural day today, the much-awaited Northeast India’s first Vande Bharat Express will cover a distance of 411 km in around five hours.

Stoppages on Guwahati-NJP Vande Bharat Express inaugural run:-

During its journey between Guwahati and NKP, Vande Bharat Inaugural Special will halt at 10 railway stations. These are: Kamakhya, Rangiya Junction, Nalbari, Bijni, New Bongaigaon, Kokrajhar, Fakiragram Junction, New Alipurduar, New Cooch Behar, and Dhupguri railway stations. The train will halt for a duration of two minutes at all these stations.

Who to board Assam’s first Vande Bharat Express:-

Over 600 students from various schools in Guwahati & nearby enthusiastically engaged in quiz, essay, and drawing competitions; the winners will have an opportunity to board the Guwahati-New Jalpaiguri #VandeBharatExpress. pic.twitter.com/eo2ST90Zpz — Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) May 28, 2023

School students from various schools in Guwahati and nearby will get an opportunity to board the Guwahati-New Jalpaiguri Vande Bharat Express today. The students will be selected on the basis of competitions such as quiz, essay, and drawing.

Other railway projects:-

The Prime Minister will also dedicate 182 Route Kms of newly electrified sections. This will help provide pollution free transportation with trains running at higher speed and reduced running time of trains. It will also open the doors for trains running on electric traction to enter Meghalaya. He will also inaugurate a newly constructed DEMU/MEMU shed at Lumding in Assam. This new facility will be helpful for maintaining DEMU rakes operating in this region, leading to better operational feasibility.