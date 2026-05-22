Indian Railways: Ministry of Railways has approved the regular operation of the Agartala-Rani Kamalapati train service, giving a major boost to rail connectivity between Tripura and central India.

The train, which was earlier running as a special service with train numbers 01666/01665, will now operate permanently as the 11666/11665 Agartala-Rani Kamalapati Express.

The approval came after a request from Tripura MP Biplab Kumar Deb, who had raised the issue with the Railways ministry seeking regular operations for passenger convenience.

Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw informed Deb about the decision through an official communication.

In the letter, Vaishnaw wrote, “Please refer to the discussion held with you regarding the regular operation of special trains for public convenience.”

“You will be pleased to know that special train No. 01666/01665 Agartala-Rani Kamalapati Special has been approved for regular operation. It will now operate as train No. 11666/11665 Agartala-Rani Kamalapati Express,” the letter read.

Northeast rail connectivity gets major boost

The move is expected to provide relief to passengers travelling between Tripura and several parts of central India, especially students, workers, business travellers and families who regularly use the route.

Railway officials believe converting the service into a regular train will improve travel planning, ticket availability and long-distance connectivity for people from the Northeast region.

The decision also comes amid the Centre’s continued focus on improving rail infrastructure and connectivity in the Northeast through new routes, upgraded stations and better train services.

Railways also announces Rajasthan upgrades

Earlier in the day, Vaishnaw also announced several railway expansion projects and service upgrades for Rajasthan.

Speaking during the inaugural run of the 20-coach Vande Bharat Express between Jodhpur and Delhi Cantt, the Railway Minister said the Vande Bharat service on the route was being upgraded from an 8-coach train to a 20-coach train because of rising passenger demand.

“The Vande Bharat train from Jodhpur to Delhi is being upgraded from 8 coaches to a 20-coach train. Vande Bharat is a very popular train,” Vaishnaw told the media.

He also announced a new rail service between Jaisalmer and Ahmedabad along with additional railway infrastructure projects in western Rajasthan.

“Today, the service from Jaisalmer to Ahmedabad will also start, and to enable new trains to begin in Jodhpur, which is a very important centre for western Rajasthan, a coaching terminal will also be set up in Jodhpur,” he said.

The Railway Minister further added that a coaching care centre would also be inaugurated in Jaisalmer.

“Today, a coaching care centre will also be inaugurated in Jaisalmer,” he added.