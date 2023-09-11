Northeast Frontier Railway revises stoppage points of Uttar Banga Express – Know route, timetable, fare and frequency

The Northeast Frontier Railway has revised the stoppage points of Sealdah-Bamanhat Uttar Banga Express. The train will halt at the Kamedpur junction, a stoppage point where it never used to halt before. As per the official information, the decision will be implemented from September 14 on an experimental basis.

While train number 13147 coming from Sealdah to Bananhat will halt for two minutes from 03: 38 hours to 03:40 hours, the train coming from Bamanhat to Sealdah (13147) will also stop for two minutes from 20:20 hours to 20: 22 hours.

Total number of routes

It is important to note here that the trains on both routes run seven days a week. The train departs at 19:40 every day. It reaches the next day in Bamanhat at 11:15 hours. Similarly, the other train starts at 13:45 hours from Bamahat and reaches Sealdah the next day at 05:15 hours. While the Sealdah Bamanhat stops at 25 stations during the journey, the train stops at 22 stations.

Among the major stations where trains from both routes halt are – Bidhan Nagar, Dakshineswar, Bardhaman, New Jalpaiguri, and New Cooch Behar among others. While the train from Sealdah to Bamanhat stops at Nalhati Junction, Ahmadpur Junction, Guskara, the rain on the route from the other side does not stop in those places. The distance between Sealdah and Bimnahat by train is nearly 750 km, according to the official Indian Railways Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) website. The train runs all seven days every week.

Ticket prices

The ticket price of this train on Sealthdah to Bamahat starts at Rs 400 for Sleeper Class; passengers travelling on AC 3 Tier are required to pay Rs 1,085. Similarly, those travelling in AC 2 Tier and AC First Class are required to pay Rs 1,545 and Rs 2595 respectively. The ticket price is said that coaches are the same while travelling from Bamanhat to Sealdah.