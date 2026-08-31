In view of the upcoming festive season and to ensure smoother travel for passengers, Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) has extended the services of three pairs of Festival Special trains. The move aims to meet the expected increase in passenger demand and ease congestion on busy routes.

The extended services include trains operating on the Katihar–Amritsar, Dibrugarh–Kolkata and Bhagalpur–Katihar routes. Check the extended train schedules, timings and stoppages below.

Katihar–Amritsar Special: Schedule, stoppages

The special train between Katihar and Amritsar (Train 05736) will operate for 12 additional trips from September 9 to November 25, 2026. In the return direction, train 05735 Amritsar–Katihar Festival Special will run for 12 additional trips from September 11 to November 27, 2026.

The train will halt at Katihar, Purnia, Arariya Court, Forbesganj, Raghupur, Saraygarh, Jhanjharpur, Sitamarhi, Raxaul, Gorakhpur, Basti, Gonda, Sitapur, Shahjahanpur, Bareilly, Moradabad, Laksar, Roorkee, Saharanpur, Ambala Cantt, Rajpura, Jalandhar City, Beas and Amritsar, among other stations.

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Dibrugarh–Kolkata Special: Schedule, stoppages

The special train between Dibrugarh and Kolkata (Train 05932) will run 13 additional trips from September 5 to November 28, 2026. The return service, train 05931 Kolkata–Dibrugarh Festival Special, will also operate for 13 additional trips, from September 7 to November 30, 2026.

Both services will operate with a 22-coach composition.

The Dibrugarh–Kolkata Festival Special will halt at Dibrugarh, Dhemaji, North Lakhimpur, Harmuti, Vishwanath Chariali, Rangapara North, Udalguri, Rangiya, New Bongaigaon, Kokrajhar, New Alipurduar, New Cooch Behar, New Jalpaiguri, Kishanganj, Barsoi, Malda Town, New Farakka, Jangipur Road, Azimganj, Katwa, Nabadwip Dham, Bandel, Naihati and Kolkata Terminal.

Bhagalpur–Katihar Special: Schedule, stoppages

Train 03407/03408 Bhagalpur–Katihar–Bhagalpur Festival Special will continue to run daily. Its services have been extended for 94 trips in each direction, covering the period from August 29 to November 30, 2026.

The Bhagalpur–Katihar Festival Special will halt at Bhagalpur, Akbarnagar, Sultanganj, Kalyanpur Road, Bariarpur, Ratanpur, Monghyr, Sabdalpur Junction, Khagaria Junction, Mansi Junction, Thana Bihpur Junction, Naugachia, Kursela, Karagola Road and Katihar Junction.