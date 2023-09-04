Northeast Frontier Railway cancels several trains due to non-interlocking work – Check full list here

The Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) has cancelled and rescheduled a number of trains on September 4. The decision has been made due to the non-interlocking work that is underway at the Ekakhi station of Katihar division.

List of trains that are cancelled

The trains have been cancelled/rescheduled for September 04, 2023. A total of nine trains have been cancelled. Among those not operating include -15464 Siliguri Junction – Balurghat intercity express, 15463 Balurghat- Siliguri Junction intercity express, 15709 New Jalpaiguri – Malda Town express, 15710 Malda Town – New Jalpaiguri express, 05421 Malda Town – Balurghat Passenger Special, 05422, Balurghat – Malda Town – Passenger Special, 05717 Malda Court – Kathar Passenger Special, 05718 Kathar – Malda Court Passenger Special, and Slip coaches for 13153/ 13154 Express.

Apart from these trains, 13175 Sealdah – Silchar Kanchanjunga Express has been scheduled for 08:35 hours instead of 6:35 hours.

What is a non-interlocking system?

The non-interlocking system essentially means disconnecting of track circuits, signals, axle counters, as well as signaling gadgets of works that have been already assigned. Normally, this is done while working yard remodeling, hauling of lever frame, and introduction of panel/RRI, among others. In other words, when points and signals become defective, stations are non-interlocking for the purpose of repair work.

How is it different from interlocking system?

As compared to non-interlocking of work, Interlocking of a number of systems like signals, points, or other applications from the panel that are inter-connected by mechanical or electrical locking in order to ensure the safety of trains and railway stations. Importantly, signals, points, and other units are operated with the help of panels and levers. Explaining further, the interlocking between levers is done through mechanical or electrical/ electro-mechanical or electronic methods. In the mechanical method, some mechanical contrivance is designed in a number of ways and controls both levers.