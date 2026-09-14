Southern Railway has completed electrification of its entire Broad Gauge (BG) network, covering 5,068 Route Kilometres (RKM) across the zone, marking a major milestone in its modernisation programme.

The final 71 RKM stretch between Pattukkottai and Karaikkudi has now been electrified, completing the zone’s entire BG electrification programme. The statutory inspection of the newly electrified section was conducted by Southern Railway Principal Chief Electrical Engineer Ganesh on September 9.

With the completion of this final section, electric train operations can now be facilitated across Southern Railway’s entire 5,068 RKM BG network without requiring a change of traction.

Pattukkottai-Karaikkudi section completes electrification drive

The electrification of the Pattukkottai-Karaikkudi section provides the final link in Southern Railway’s network-wide electrification programme. The 71-km section was the remaining portion required to achieve 100% electrification of the zone’s BG network.

The completion is expected to provide greater operational flexibility by allowing electric locomotives to operate across the entire electrified BG network without traction changes. This can also improve locomotive utilisation and support more efficient train operations.

A fully electrified network can help facilitate smoother and faster movement of trains while reducing reliance on fossil fuels. Southern Railway said the shift to electric traction will also support cleaner and more sustainable rail transportation.

The completion of the programme is expected to strengthen energy efficiency and operational performance across the zone. It also forms part of Southern Railway’s broader efforts to modernise its infrastructure and build a more sustainable railway network.

Southern Railway’s journey towards electric traction

Southern Railway’s move towards electric traction dates back nearly a century. On May 11, 1931, Madras became the second metropolitan city in India after Bombay to introduce electric traction.

The zone subsequently reached another milestone in 1968 with the commissioning of 25 kV AC electrification between Madras Beach and Tambaram.

Since then, electrification has progressively expanded across Southern Railway’s network. The completion of the final Pattukkottai-Karaikkudi section now brings the zone’s entire 5,068 RKM Broad Gauge network under electric traction.

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The achievement is expected to improve operational efficiency and energy utilisation while supporting Southern Railway’s transition towards a greener and more future-ready rail network.