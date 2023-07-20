No Joy Ride! Darjeeling toy train service suspended until August 31 due to heavy rains

The Darjeeling Himalayan Railway (DHR) section of the Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR), toy train service has been suspended till August 31 in view of the ongoing monsoon rains.

The officials in Guwahati-headquartered NFR informed that in view of the heavy downpour in the hill city, toy train services on the 142-year-old mountain railway section will remain cancelled.

The announcement was made by NFR’s Chief Public Relations Officer Sabyasachi De. He said that three steams ‘Joy Ride’ and one diesel ‘Joy Ride’ would remain cancelled from July 20 to August 31.

“In view of the ongoing rainy season in the Darjeeling Himalayan Railway (DHR) section of N. F. Railway, services of few joy ride trains will remain cancelled,” a letter read.

“Accordingly, train no. 52594, 52598, 52544 (Steam Joy Ride) and 52597 (Diesel Joy Ride) will remain cancelled from 20 July to 31 August 2023,” the letter added.

All about Darjeeling toy train service

The toy train in Darjeeling runs through New Jalpaiguri to Darjeeling and via regions like Siliguri, Kurseong and Ghoom. The toy train literally sways through the enticing loops on the Himalayas. Darjeeling toy train is located at an altitude of 7,400 feet above sea level and happens to be the topmost point of the route.

The Darjeeling Himalayan Railway is a UNESCO world heritage site located in the foothills of the Himalayas, is the most visited place by tourists and offers the best toy train experience in the country.

The Northeast Frontier Railway is among the 17 railway zones in India. NFR operates fully and partially in the northeastern states and in seven districts of West Bengal and five districts of north Bihar.

