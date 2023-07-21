NHSRCL awards last Civil Package for Mumbai-Ahmedabad High Speed Rail alignment in Maharashtra – Details Inside

The National High Speed Rail Corporation Limited (NHSRCL) has awarded the last Civil Package (C3) for Mumbai-Ahmedabad High Speed Rail (MAHSR) alignment in Maharashtra. The 135-km long alignment consists of seven tunnels and a bridge over Vaitarna river. This is the longest bridge in the MAHSR corridor in the state.

Civil Packages of MAHSR alignment in Maharashtra:

The NHSRCL has successfully awarded a total of three civil packages of the state. These include – (a) Construction of Mumbai (BKC) HSR station (C1), (b) 21 km of tunnel including 7-km long Undersea tunnel (C2) and (c) 135 km long alignment (C3).

With this, the NHSRCL marks the award of all the 11 Civil Packages over the High Speed Rail corridor. The 508 km long MAHSR corridor comprises 465 km long viaducts, 12 HSR stations, 3 rolling stock depots, 28 steel bridges, 24 river bridges and 9 tunnels. This also includes a 7 km long undersea tunnel which is going to be the first tunnel beneath the sea.

Contract Packages of Maharashtra-Ahmedabad High Speed Rail Corridor:

The entire MAHSR corridor has been divided into 28 contract packages. Out of these, 11 are Civil Packages. The Civil Packages have been awarded in a period of 33 months.

Lists of MAHSR Civil Packages awarded in Gujarat and Maharashtra:

Fabrication of 11 steel truss bridges [P4(X)]/ Fabrication of 17 steel truss bridges [P4(Y)] – January 25, 2021

Construction of Bridges for Double Line HSR for 1 PSC Bridge and 4 Steel Truss Bridges in Gujarat (P1c) – August 26, 2021

Construction of Bridges for Double Line High Speed Railway for 2 PSC Bridges and 7 Steel Truss Bridges in Gujarat (P1b) – August 23, 2021

Civil and Preparatory work for Sabarmati Rolling Stock Depot in Gujarat (C8) – February 04, 2022

Design & Construction of Civil & building works for 18 km viaduct and 2 station (Ahmedabad & Sabarmati) in Gujarat (C7) – November 02, 2021

Design and Construction of Civil and Building Works for 88 km viaduct and 1 station (Anand) in Gujarat (C6) – November 18, 2020