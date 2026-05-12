Uttar Pradesh is strengthening rail connectivity in its eastern region, building on its recent infrastructure push that includes the Ganga Expressway. In a significant move, Indian Railways has introduced a new passenger train between Dohrighat and Aunrihar in the Purvanchal region.

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw virtually flagged off the new service via video conferencing. The train is expected to provide smoother and more comfortable daily travel for residents in the area, marking another step towards improved regional connectivity and development.

Dohrighat–Aunrihar Daily Passenger Train: Route and Stations

The daily Dohrighat–Aunrihar Passenger Train will connect several important towns and villages along the route, facilitating easier travel for work, education, shopping, and other routine needs. The train will halt at Sadat, Jakhanian, Dullahapur, Mau, Indara, Kopaganj, Ghosi, Amila, and Muradpur, offering better access to both small towns and surrounding rural areas.

ALSO READ Bullet Trains over Planes? Why Ashwini Vaishnaw is warning airline investors

Boost to connectivity in Mau, Ghazipur

This new train service is set to improve daily travel for passengers from Mau, Ghazipur, and surrounding regions in Eastern Uttar Pradesh. The service aims to provide direct, affordable, safe, and comfortable rail travel, making commuting easier for thousands of passengers. The train will be especially beneficial for people living in towns and villages along the Aunrihar–Dohrighat route, where public transport options have been limited for years. The improved connectivity is expected to significantly reduce travel difficulties in this region.

Economic Benefits for Eastern Uttar Pradesh

The new service is set to significantly ease daily commuting for passengers from Mau, Ghazipur, and neighbouring regions, where public transport options have traditionally been limited. It aims to provide direct, affordable, safe, and reliable connectivity, reducing travel hardships for thousands of residents.

Beyond passenger convenience, the train is expected to deliver wider economic benefits. It should support local tourism, boost small businesses and trade, improve access to educational institutions for students, and generate employment opportunities, contributing to the overall development of the region.

Extension to Varanasi

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw also announced that the train will soon be extended to Varanasi, providing direct rail access to one of India’s major cultural, religious, and commercial centres. This extension is likely to greatly benefit pilgrims, tourists, students, and daily commuters across eastern Uttar Pradesh.