Festive travel between Bengaluru and Bihar is set to get an additional rail service, with a special train announced between Yesvantpur and Saharsa Junction.

The service is aimed at accommodating the higher passenger demand expected during the festival season and giving passengers another option for planning their journeys.

The special service will operate on selected dates in October and November, with the return trips continuing into December. Check out the special train timings, full schedule and route here.

Yesvantpur-Saharsa Special: Dates and timings

Train No. From- To Journey commencing on Departure Time Arrival time 06581

Yesvantpur–Saharsa

11, 18 and 25 Oct. & 1, 8, 15, 22 and 29 Nov. 2026.

07.00 hrs.



(Sunday) 20:00 hrs.



(Tuesday) 06582

Saharsa–Yesvantpur

14, 21 and 28 Oct. & 4, 11, 18, 25 Nov. & 02 Dec., 2026.

05:55 Hrs.



(Wednesday) 16:00 hrs.



(Friday)

The Yesvantpur-Saharsa Special (06581) will depart from Yesvantpur at 7 am and reach Saharsa Junction at 8 pm the next day.The train will run on October 11, 18 and 25, and November 1, 8, 15, 22 and 29.

For the return journey, the Saharsa-Yesvantpur Special (06582) will leave Saharsa at 5:55 am and arrive at Yesvantpur at 4 pm the following day.

The return service will operate on October 14, 21 and 28, November 4, 11, 18 and 25, and December 2.

With the services spread across several weeks, passengers will have more flexibility while choosing their travel dates during the festive season.

Key stations covered by the special train

The special train will connect several important stations across Karnataka, Telangana, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and Bihar.

Major stoppages include Yelahanka, Hindupur, Dharmavaram, Anantapur, Gooty, Dhone, Kurnool City, Mahabubnagar, Kacheguda, Kazipet, Ramagundam, Balharshah, Nagpur, Itarsi, Jabalpur, Katni, Satna, Prayagraj Chheoki, Mirzapur, Pt. Deen Dayal Upadhyaya, Buxar, Ara, Danapur, Patliputra, Sonpur, Hajipur, Muzaffarpur, Samastipur, Khagaria and Mansi, among other stations.

Special train to ease pressure on regular trains

The special service is expected to ease the pressure on regular trains as passenger demand rises during the festive season. The additional trips will provide extra capacity on the Bengaluru-Bihar route, especially during the busy travel period.

This can help passengers get another option for their journey between Yesvantpur and Saharsa, while also reducing the load on regular services.