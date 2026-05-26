Attention Railway Passengers ! The Ministry of Railways has approved a new weekly train between Charlapalli and Agartala Railway Station to improve connectivity between Hyderabad and Tripura.

Earlier, South Central Railway was running a special train between these two places, but the Railways witnessed such a good response and high demand among passengers that the Railway decided to convert this special train into a regular service.

This new service is going to make the travel easier and more convenient for passengers by offering a smoother journey with better connectivity between the two regions.

New Weekly Train: Schedule and Days of Operation

The new weekly train service between Charlapalli and Agartala will start from July 27. Train No. 17031 will run from Charlapalli to Agartala every Monday. For the return journey, Train No. 17032 will run from Agartala to Charlapalli every Friday starting from July 31.

Important Stops on the Hyderabad–Agartala Route

The train will stop at 37 stations across five states during its journey. Starting from Charlapalli in Andhra Pradesh, it passes through Odisha, West Bengal, and Assam before reaching its final destination in Agartala, Tripura. Major stops include Vijayawada, Bhubaneswar, Kharagpur, Malda Town, Guwahati, and Badarpur Junction.

ALSO READ Indian Railways extends Summer special trains till June-end; some services cancelled for engineering works

Another Weekly Train Between Tamil Nadu and Hyderabad

South Central Railway has also made another special train service permanent between Tamil Nadu and Hyderabad. This weekly train will run between Charlapalli and Tiruchi Junction. The service will operate with new train numbers — 17077 from Charlapalli and 17078 from Tiruchi Junction.

Train No. 17077 will start from Charlapalli on Tuesday, July 7, while Train No. 17078 will begin its return journey from Tiruchi Junction on Wednesday, July 8. The train will run once a week in both directions.