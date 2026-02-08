Vande Bharat train for Karnataka: The Ministry of Railways is reportedly planning to introduce a new Vande Bharat Express train for Karnataka. This new semi-high-speed train is expected to be maintained and operated by the South Western Railway (SWR) zone.

According to a report by The Indian Express, the new train is set to transform the regional connectivity in the state and boost the economy.

Vande Bharat trains in Karnataka

Presently, Karnataka is served by 22 Vande Bharat (11 pairs) train services on an originating and terminating basis. These trains cater to passengers across multiple stations spread across the state. Out of the presently running 22 trains, roughly 14 Vande Bharat services either originate from or terminate in the Bengaluru region.

New Vande Bharat train in Karnataka: Route

According to an official release accessed by The Indian Express, Indian Railways has decided to launch the new Vande Bharat Express train on the Bengaluru-Mangaluru route.

The most significant update is that the train will not stop at Mangaluru; it is set to be extended further along the scenic coastline to Karwar. This extension aims to serve the entire coastal belt of Karnataka, benefiting tourists, students, and business travelers alike.

As per the Indian Express report, this new train is expected to significantly reduce the travel time between the two cities. Addressing a press conference on Saturday in Bengaluru, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said: “A new Vande Bharat service connecting Bengaluru and Mangaluru will be launched soon after the completion of electrification and safety certifications.”

The Union Minister on Saturday further told reporters are underway in Karnataka’s railway infrastructure. He added that a record Rs 7,748 crore has been allocated for the state’s railway sector.

Bengaluru-Mangaluru Vande Bharat train features

The new Vande Bharat Express train between Bengaluru and Mangaluru is expected to be fitted with top of the line features that have been incorporated in all recently commissioned Vande Bharat trains.

Some of these features include centrally controlled automatic plug doors, fully sealed wider gangways and emergency alarm push buttons and talk back units on all coaches.

The train will also have CCTV cameras installed in all coaches for purposes of maintaining the safety and security of the passenger’s possessions. For Divyangjan passengers a special lavatory in the driving coaches on each end. Coach condition monitoring System (CCMS) display with remote monitoring.