Northeast India’s first Vande Bharat Express has commenced its commercial service from today onwards. The train will operate between New Jalpaiguri and Guwahati. This new semi-high speed train was flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on May 29, 2023. The train will run on all days except Tuesday.

Distance and Travel time of NJP-Guwahati Vande Bharat Express:-

The blue and white colour train will cover a distance of 411 km in five hours and thirty minutes. This will be the fastest train in the route followed by Shatabdi Express.

Stoppages of NJP-Guwahati-NJP Vande Bharat Express:-

During its journey between the two cities, the region’s first Vande Bharat Express train will halt at five railway stations. These are: New Cooch Behar, New Alipurduar, Kokrajhar, New Bongaigaon, and Kamakhya.

Timetable of 22227/22228 New Jalpaiguri-Guwahati-New Jalpaiguri Vande Bharat Express:-

Timing of NJP-Guwahati Vande Bharat Express: The train will depart from New Jalpaiguri railway station at 06:10 hrs. It will reach the destination at 11:40 hrs.

Arrival at New Cooch Behar – 07:35 hrs

Departure from New Cooch Behar – 07:36 hrs

Arrival at New Alipurduar – 07:50 hrs

Departure from New Alipurduar – 07:51 hrs

Arrival at Kokrajhar – 08:40 hrs

Departure from Kokrajhar – 08:41 hrs

Arrival at New Bongaigaon – 09:13 hrs

Departure from New Bongaigaon – 09:14 hrs

Arrival at Kamakhya – 11:18 hrs

Departure from Kamakhya – 11:20 hrs

Timing of Guwahati-NJP Vande Bharat Express: After a brief pause of around five hours, the train will again depart towards NJP from Guwahati station at 16:30 hrs.

Arrival at Kamakhya – 16:40 hrs

Departure from Kamakhya – 16:42 hrs

Arrival at New Bongaigaon – 18:35 hrs

Departure from New Bongaigaon – 18:36 hrs

Arrival at Kokrajhar – 18:56 hrs

Departure from Kokrajhar – 18:57 hrs

Arrival at New Alipurduar – 19:48 hrs

Departure from New Alipurduar – 19:49 hrs

Arrival at New Cooch Behar – 20:02 hrs

Departure from New Cooch Behar – 20:03 hrs

Significance of NJP-Guwahati-NJP Vande Bharat Express:-

The NJP-Guwahati Vande Bharat Express is the first and third train for Assam and West Bengal respectively. This will enhance the connectivity between the two states and various neighbouring cities. This new age train will be a convenient and time-saving option for travellers. Featuring modern amenities, the train will prove to be a boon for businessmen, students, IT professionals, and tourists.