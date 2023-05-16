New Identity of New India: Indian Railways to standardise signages at railway stations across country

To create a New Identity of New India, Indian Railways will standardise the signages at railway stations across the country. The national transport is working round-the-clock to enhance the passenger experience at the station premises. India has the largest number of railway stations than any other nation.

On Monday, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw released a booklet containing details of the project at Rail Bhavan, New Delhi, in presence of senior officials. The railways will adopt modern, and standard signages that will be divyangjan (differently-abled) friendly. “It was felt to issue standard guidelines on Signages at Stations that will be consistent and adequate. Today, I am delighted to release the booklet on Standard Signages at Stations on Indian Railways,” Vaishnaw said.

Signages at railway stations:-

The signages have been made keeping in mind the requirements of the commuters. This includes elderly, women, children, divyangjan, etc. The signages will be standardised on the basis of simple language, colour, font, and pictograms. In addition, the concept of grouping of signages has also been introduced.

The railways have also laid emphasis on providing intuitive ways of finding key decision making points. With this move, the national transporter has also recognised the need for flexibility in case of stations with strong architectural vocabulary. It has also introduced new tertiary boards displaying names of stations with tricolor backgrounds.

Amrit Bharat Stations Scheme:-

A total of 1,275 railway stations are being redeveloped across the country under the ‘Amrit Bharat Stations Scheme.’ The primary focus of the scheme is to provide safe, comfortable and clean railway premises. These stations are located in major cities and places of tourist and pilgrimage importance. Presently, the work is in progress at 88 railway stations while for the remaining 1187 Stations, the tendering and planning work is in progress.