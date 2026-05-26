Big relief for railway passengers in Uttar Pradesh! Rail connectivity in the state is set to improve as Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw announced a new passenger train service between Gorakhpur and Lucknow. The new train will operate between Nakahwa Jungle Railway Station and Dalgang Railway Station, helping thousands of daily passengers across seven districts.

This new service is going to strengthen regional connectivity across eastern and central Uttar Pradesh. By linking key population and economic hubs, it will not only reduce travel time for daily passengers but also support local trade, education, and employment-related movement between districts.

🚆 नई ट्रेन सेवा 📍नकहा जंगल (गोरखपुर) ↔️ डालीगंज (लखनऊ) ✅ उत्तर प्रदेश में बेहतर रेल कनेक्टिविटी। गोरखपुर, महाराजगंज, सिद्धार्थनगर, बलरामपुर, गोंडा, बाराबंकी और लखनऊ जिलों को जोड़ने वाली रेल सुविधा। ➡️ छात्रों, किसानों, व्यापारियों और स्थानीय यात्रियों को फायदा। pic.twitter.com/GNhai3LcpT — Ashwini Vaishnaw (@AshwiniVaishnaw) May 26, 2026

Gorakhpur, Maharajganj: Improved connectivity across 7 Districts in UP

The new train service will connect Gorakhpur, Maharajganj, Siddharthnagar, Balrampur, Gonda, Barabanki, and Lucknow, making travel smoother for daily passengers. This better rail link will reduce the travel time and make journeys more comfortable for passengers.

Train to benefit students, farmers and traders

This new train service will make daily travel easier for students, farmers, and traders across the region. Students will be able to reach schools, colleges, and coaching centres more comfortably and on time.

Farmers will find it easier to transport their goods to nearby markets, helping them get better access to buyers. Traders will also benefit as they can move between towns more quickly for business.

Better access for Nepal passengers via Barhni and Siddharthnagar

The new rail service will also improve connectivity for passengers travelling to and from Nepal through Barhni and Siddharthnagar. These routes are important for cross-border movement, and better train connectivity will make travel smoother and more reliable.

People coming for work, trade, or family visits will find it easier to move through these points, helping strengthen regional links between India and Nepal.