Passengers from the Purvanchal region of Uttar Pradesh who regularly travel to Delhi may soon get a new travel option. A new express train is being planned to improve rail connectivity between Purvanchal and Delhi through the northern Ganga corridor. This step has been taken in response to a long-standing demand for better and faster travel between the two regions.

Railway Minister Shri Ashwini Vaishnaw has said that the service will start soon, and preparations are underway. For people who travel for work, studies, or family reasons, this new train is expected to make the journey more convenient and better connected.

Which cities will the new Purvanchal–Delhi train pass through?

The proposed express train from Purvanchal to Delhi will run along a key rail corridor, connecting several important cities across Uttar Pradesh and onward to Delhi. Starting from Chhapra, the route is expected to move through Ballia – Mau – Azamgarh – Shahganj – Jaunpur – Sultanpur – Lucknow – Kanpur – Aligarh – Ghaziabad, and finally reach Anand Vihar in Delhi. This long-awaited route is designed to bring faster and more direct connectivity for passengers travelling between Purvanchal and the national capital.

Better Connectivity Between Purvanchal and Delhi

For regular passengers from Purvanchal, this train will make travel to Delhi much easier and more direct. Instead of changing multiple trains or routes, commuters will now have one long-distance train that connects important cities along the way. This will make the journey simpler, more convenient, and less tiring for passengers.

Stronger regional connectivity across Eastern Uttar Pradesh

This new train service will significantly improve connectivity between eastern Uttar Pradesh. It will save time and reduce travel hassles for people travelling for work, education, and personal needs. With better access across major stops, the journey is expected to become smoother, more comfortable, and more reliable throughout the region.

Delhi to Varanasi in 3 hours: Bullet Train Plan for Uttar Pradesh

Along with improving train connectivity in the region, a high-speed Bullet Train project is also being planned in Uttar Pradesh to make travel faster and easier. The plan is to connect major cities like Delhi, Lucknow, Varanasi, Ayodhya, Prayagraj, Patna, and Siliguri, and cut travel time a lot. For example, Delhi to Lucknow could take about 2 hours 12 minutes, and Delhi to Varanasi around 3 hours 33 minutes.