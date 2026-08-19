New Delhi train services extended to Mathura, Kosi Kalan till October 31; check schedule
Northern Railway extends local train services from Delhi-NCR to Mathura and Kosi Kalan until October 31, 2026, enhancing convenience for rail passengers with revised schedules and temporary route extensions.
Rail passengers travelling from Delhi-NCR towards Kosi Kalan and Mathura will have extended local train activity until the end of October. Northern Railway has temporarily extended two existing services beyond Palwal. This latest arrangement is set to remain in place till October 31, 2026.
Under the revised schedule, Train Nos. 64016/64019 Shakurbasti-Palwal-Shakurbasti EMU will run up to Mathura Junction, whereas Train Nos. 64082/64051 New Delhi-Palwal-Ghaziabad will be extended up to Kosi Kalan. Northern Railway stated that the decision has been made for the convenience of rail passengers.
Importantly, the railway mentioned that the current timetable between Shakurbasti and Palwal for Train Nos 64016/64019 and between New Delhi and Palwal for Train Nos. 64082/64051 will remain unchanged.
Under the temporary extension, Train No.64016 Shakurbasti-Mathura Junction EMU will depart from Shakurbasti at 2:30 pm and will reach Palwal at 4:45 pm. After a five-minute stoppage, it will continue its journey towards Mathura and reach Mathura Junction at 7:15 pm.
Beyond Palwal, the train will halt at Rundhi, Hodal, Kosi Kalan, Sholaka, Chhata, Banchari, Vrindavan Road, Ajhai and Bhuteshwar before reaching Mathura Junction.
For the return journey, Train No. 64019 Mathura Junction-Shakurbasti EMU will depart from Mathura Junction at 7:45 pm. It will reach Palwal at 10:15 pm and depart at 10:20 pm before continuing towards Shakurbasti, where it is slated to arrive at 12:45 am.
Train 64016/64019: Check station-wise timings
Station
64016 Arrival
64016 Departure
64019 Arrival
64019 Departure
Shakurbasti
—
14:30
00:45
—
Palwal
16:45
16:50
22:15
22:20
Rundhi
17:00
17:02
21:23
21:25
Sholaka
17:12
17:14
21:11
21:13
Banchari
17:20
17:21
21:04
21:05
Hodal
17:29
17:31
20:54
20:56
Kosi Kalan
17:43
17:45
20:40
20:42
Chhata
17:55
17:57
20:28
20:30
Ajhai
18:07
18:09
20:16
20:18
Vrindavan Road
18:19
18:21
20:04
20:06
Bhuteshwar
18:30
18:32
19:53
19:55
Mathura Junction
19:15
—
—
19:45
New Delhi-Palwal service extended to Kosi Kalan
The second temporary extension covers Train Nos. 64082/64051. Train No. 64082 will leave New Delhi at 6 pm and reach Palwal at 7:40 pm. Its timetable between New Delhi and Palwal will remain unchanged.
After departing from Palwal at 7:45 pm, the train will stop at Rundhi, Banchari, Sholaka and Hodal before reaching Kosi Kalan at 9 pm.
In the return trip, Train No. 64051 will depart Kosi Kalan at 9:45 pm. It will reach Palwal at 11 pm and depart at 11:05 pm. The train is slated to reach New Delhi at 12:25 am, depart at 12:30 am and arrive at Ghaziabad at 1:40 am.
Train 64082/64051: Check station-wise timings
Station
64082 Arrival
64082 Departure
64051 Arrival
64051 Departure
Ghaziabad
—
—
01:40
—
New Delhi
—
18:00
00:25
00:30
Palwal
19:40
19:45
23:00
23:05
Rundhi
19:55
19:57
22:26
22:28
Sholaka
20:07
20:09
22:14
22:16
Banchari
20:15
20:16
22:07
22:08
Hodal
20:24
20:26
21:57
21:59
Kosi Kalan
21:00
—
—
21:45
Extension valid till October 31
Both extensions are temporary and will remain in effect till October 31, 2026, per Northern Railway.
Passengers looking for further information can contact the RailMadad helpline at 139 or check the Indian Railways enquiry service before travelling.