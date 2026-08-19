Rail passengers travelling from Delhi-NCR towards Kosi Kalan and Mathura will have extended local train activity until the end of October. Northern Railway has temporarily extended two existing services beyond Palwal. This latest arrangement is set to remain in place till October 31, 2026.

Under the revised schedule, Train Nos. 64016/64019 Shakurbasti-Palwal-Shakurbasti EMU will run up to Mathura Junction, whereas Train Nos. 64082/64051 New Delhi-Palwal-Ghaziabad will be extended up to Kosi Kalan. Northern Railway stated that the decision has been made for the convenience of rail passengers.

Importantly, the railway mentioned that the current timetable between Shakurbasti and Palwal for Train Nos 64016/64019 and between New Delhi and Palwal for Train Nos. 64082/64051 will remain unchanged.

Shakurbasti-Palwal EMU extended to Mathura

Under the temporary extension, Train No.64016 Shakurbasti-Mathura Junction EMU will depart from Shakurbasti at 2:30 pm and will reach Palwal at 4:45 pm. After a five-minute stoppage, it will continue its journey towards Mathura and reach Mathura Junction at 7:15 pm.

Beyond Palwal, the train will halt at Rundhi, Hodal, Kosi Kalan, Sholaka, Chhata, Banchari, Vrindavan Road, Ajhai and Bhuteshwar before reaching Mathura Junction.

For the return journey, Train No. 64019 Mathura Junction-Shakurbasti EMU will depart from Mathura Junction at 7:45 pm. It will reach Palwal at 10:15 pm and depart at 10:20 pm before continuing towards Shakurbasti, where it is slated to arrive at 12:45 am.

Train 64016/64019: Check station-wise timings

Station 64016 Arrival 64016 Departure 64019 Arrival 64019 Departure Shakurbasti — 14:30 00:45 — Palwal 16:45 16:50 22:15 22:20 Rundhi 17:00 17:02 21:23 21:25 Sholaka 17:12 17:14 21:11 21:13 Banchari 17:20 17:21 21:04 21:05 Hodal 17:29 17:31 20:54 20:56 Kosi Kalan 17:43 17:45 20:40 20:42 Chhata 17:55 17:57 20:28 20:30 Ajhai 18:07 18:09 20:16 20:18 Vrindavan Road 18:19 18:21 20:04 20:06 Bhuteshwar 18:30 18:32 19:53 19:55 Mathura Junction 19:15 — — 19:45

New Delhi-Palwal service extended to Kosi Kalan

The second temporary extension covers Train Nos. 64082/64051. Train No. 64082 will leave New Delhi at 6 pm and reach Palwal at 7:40 pm. Its timetable between New Delhi and Palwal will remain unchanged.

After departing from Palwal at 7:45 pm, the train will stop at Rundhi, Banchari, Sholaka and Hodal before reaching Kosi Kalan at 9 pm.

In the return trip, Train No. 64051 will depart Kosi Kalan at 9:45 pm. It will reach Palwal at 11 pm and depart at 11:05 pm. The train is slated to reach New Delhi at 12:25 am, depart at 12:30 am and arrive at Ghaziabad at 1:40 am.

Train 64082/64051: Check station-wise timings

Station 64082 Arrival 64082 Departure 64051 Arrival 64051 Departure Ghaziabad — — 01:40 — New Delhi — 18:00 00:25 00:30 Palwal 19:40 19:45 23:00 23:05 Rundhi 19:55 19:57 22:26 22:28 Sholaka 20:07 20:09 22:14 22:16 Banchari 20:15 20:16 22:07 22:08 Hodal 20:24 20:26 21:57 21:59 Kosi Kalan 21:00 — — 21:45

Extension valid till October 31

Both extensions are temporary and will remain in effect till October 31, 2026, per Northern Railway.

Passengers looking for further information can contact the RailMadad helpline at 139 or check the Indian Railways enquiry service before travelling.