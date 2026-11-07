With festive crowds swelling ahead of Diwali and Chhath, New Delhi Railway Station has reworked how passengers enter, wait and move towards their platforms. A common holding area, more waiting space and baggage screening outside the station building are among the changes aimed at easing congestion and confusion over entry gates.



Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw reviewed the arrangements on Friday (Nov 6) and sought feedback from passengers, according to the Ministry of Railways. The visit came as daily passenger movements across Delhi’s five major railway stations rose to around 8 lakh during November 1-5, against the usual 5 lakh.



Across the country, Indian Railways has planned around 18,000 special train services for the Durga Puja, Diwali and Chhath season to accommodate the additional travel demand.

Revamped space for passengers

A dedicated holding area has been created for reserved-ticket passengers, along with the facility introduced for unreserved travellers last year. A common holding area aims to simplify entry and address confusion related to six different gates.

Explaining the changes in a video shared by the ministry on X, Vaishnaw stated, “Earlier, passengers faced confusion because there were six different gates. Instead, a common area has now been created.”

Advertisement

Luggage-screening facilities have also been shifted outside the station building. Space that was earlier used for ticketing inside has been converted into a waiting area, giving passengers more room before proceeding to their platforms.

Commenting on the changes, Vaishnaw described them as a crucial improvement in the passenger experience. Travellers should follow station signage and staff instructions for entry and platform access.

Over 700 AI cameras for crowd management

Indian Railways has also installed additional surveillance cameras at railway stations to monitor passenger movement and manage crowding. “More than 700 AI cameras have been installed so that passenger movement can be monitored carefully and crowds can be managed effectively,” Vaishnaw stated.

He further explained that officials could use crowd monitoring to redistribute passengers and take immediate action wherever excessive congestion was anticipated. Additional Railway Protection Force personnel have also been deployed.

Around 18,000 festive special trains planned

Vaishnaw mentioned that approximately 12,000 special trains operated during the previous festive season. Several of those services were subsequently converted into regular trains.

For the 2026 festive season, Indian Railways has planned around 18,000 special trains, including additional services to handle the increased travel demand. The figure represents planned services, not confirmation that all have already operated.

Delhi’s daily passenger movement reaches 8 lakh

As per the official ministry data, New Delhi, Anand Vihar Terminal, Old Delhi, Sarai Rohilla and Hazrat Nizamuddin together registered approximately 2 crore passenger movements between October 1 and November 5, 2026.

During the November 1-5 peak period, average daily movements across these five stations climbed from the usual 5 lakh to around 8 lakh. The figure does not refer to NDLS alone.

Other cities also marked higher footfall

Between October 1 and November 5, Mumbai-area stations, including Bandra Terminus, Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus and Lokmanya Tilak Terminus registered around 1.5 crore passenger movements. Daily movements surged from 4 lakh to 5 lakh during the peak period.

Hyderabad’s Secunderabad, Kacheguda and Charlapalli stations managed around 90 lakh movements, with daily numbers climbing from 2.5 lakh to 4 lakh. Bengaluru City, Sir M. Visvesvaraya Terminal, Yelahanka and Yesvantpur collectively managed around 1 crore movements; peak daily figures surged from 2.5 lakh to 3.5 lakh. Increasing from 1 lakh to 1.6 lakh.

The ministry also stated that major stations have additional ticketing arrangements, clean washrooms and drinking water. The arrangements also comprise baggage screening and dedicated holding facilities at major stations, with authorities focusing on safer movement during the travel periods. These measures intend to make festive journeys more organised and comfortable.