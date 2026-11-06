Passengers travelling from New Delhi Railway Station (NDLS) during the festive rush will need to follow separate entry arrangements depending on their ticket category. Northern Railway has also made designated gates for reserved and unreserved passengers and introduced one-way movement to handle crowds at the busy station.

As per a report by The Indian Express, citing Northern Railways Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) Himanshu Shekhar Upadhyay, passengers having reserved tickets, including Sleeper and AC classes, must use different gates from those travelling in general compartments. The measures intend to reduce congestion at station entrances and platforms.

New Delhi Railway Station: Which gate should passengers use?

Under the revised arrangements, passengers must use the entry gates assigned to their ticket category and boarding platform.

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Gate No.08 and Gate No.11: Reserved passengers, including Sleeper and AC ticket holders, travelling from platforms 1 to 15 should enter through these blue-marked gates.

Gate No.12: Unreserved or general-class passengers – class passengers travelling from platforms 1 to 16 must use the yellow-marked gate.

Passengers are advised to check their category and platform details before reaching the station to avoid unnecessary movement between gates. Those unfamiliar with the station layout can seek help from railway personnel to locate the correct entrance.

One-way movement and platform ticket restrictions

Northern Railway has also launched a one-way passenger movement system to divide arriving and departing travellers. Under this new plan, designated entry gates cannot be used for exiting the station, whereas exit gates are reserved for outgoing passengers.

Signboards have been installed at entrances, exits and foot overbridges to help out the passengers. The Railway has also temporarily suspended platform ticket sales to curtail unnecessary entry during the festive rush.

Railway personnel are using handheld ticketing devices to issue unreserved tickets, cutting down the queues at conventional counters. Special arrangements, including accessible ramps, designated pathways for senior citizens and wheelchair assistance for passengers with disabilities.

Passengers travelling with elderly family members or those who need assistance should identify the appropriate access route before heading towards the platform.

Railways operating around 18,000 festive special trains

As per a report by ANI, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw stated on November 5 that Indian Railways was running around 18,000 special trains this festive season, in comparison with about 12,000 last year.

Speaking in Jaipur, Vaishnaw mentioned, “Extensive arrangements have been made for the festive season.” He also further added that additional passenger-management services have also been set up at key stations, including New Delhi, Anand Vihar Terminal and Udhna in Surat.

As per the minister, passenger holding areas at New Delhi and Udhna can handle approximately 20,000 people each. These facilities include ticket counters, ventilation arrangements and toilets.

Around 400 railway stations redeveloped

Vaishnaw has also shared an update on the nationwide railway station redevelopment programme. Redevelopment work has been undertaken at around 1,300 stations, out of which around 400 have been completed.

The minister stated the projects were being designed to meet passengers’ requirements over the next 50 years, while incorporating regional architectural styles. For passengers using NDLS, checking entry gates and following station directives remain crucial during the festive rush.