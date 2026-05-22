If you’re planning to visit Marine Drive in Mumbai or the spiritual city of Prayagraj but are concerned about long journeys, crowded trains, and difficulty in getting confirmed tickets, there is some welcome news for passengers.

Western Railway has introduced a superfast special train service between Dadar and Prayagraj. This new service aims to provide a smoother, faster, and more comfortable travel experience during the peak summer season. It is expected to significantly ease travel pressure and make holiday planning more convenient and stress-free for passengers travelling between western and northern India.

When are these services starting? Schedule and timing

Train No. Train Name Date of Services Fequency 04140 Dadar – Prayagraj superfast special 24 May -12 July Weekly ( Sunday) 04139 Prayagraj -Dadar superfast special 22 May -10 July Weekly ( Friday)

The superfast train from Dadar to Prayagraj (Train No. 04140) will start service on 24 May 2026 and continue till 12 July 2026. It will operate every Sunday. In the return direction, the superfast train from Prayagraj to Dadar will run from 22 May 2026 to 10 July 2026 and operate every Friday.

Special train timings: The superfast special train from Dadar will depart at 00:15 hrs and reach Prayagraj at 05:00 hrs the next day, making it an overnight journey ideal for long-distance travellers. In the return direction, Train No. 04139 will depart from Prayagraj at 17:10 hrs and arrive at Dadar at 22:40 hrs the next day.

Route Map: Key stations between Dadar and Prayagraj

This superfast service will halt at several key stations, making it convenient for both long-distance and intermediate passengers. Important stops include Borivali, Vapi, Surat, Vadodara, Ratlam, Kota, Sawai Madhopur, Gangapur City, Bayana, Rupbas, Fatehpur Sikri, Idgah, Tundla, Etawah, Govindpuri, and Fatehpur. These halts ensure connectivity across major industrial, commercial, and religious centres along the route.