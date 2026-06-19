Passengers across Purvanchal, Bihar, Delhi and nearby regions are set to get a major boost in rail connectivity as three new and extended train services are being launched today.

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw along with Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Chaudhary, flagged off these services. The launch included a new Chhapra–Delhi (Anand Vihar) express train, a daily Mau–Delhi (Anand Vihar) express, and the extension of the Dohrighat–Aunrihar MEMU service up to Varanasi.

These new trains are expected to improve direct connectivity between major cities and small towns, reduce travel time, and provide better travel options for thousands of passengers in the region.

Mau–Delhi Regular Express Service : Stations, Route

The Mau–Delhi Express service will benefit passengers from eastern Uttar Pradesh by offering a more convenient and direct travel option to Delhi.

The train will run on a daily basis and will pass through several important stations, starting from Anand Vihar Terminal (T) and moving through Kanpur Central, Prayagraj Junction, Janghai Junction, Jaunpur Junction, Shahganj Junction, Khorason Road, Azamgarh, Muhammadabad, and finally reaching Mau Junction.

Dohrighat–Aunrihar train to Varanasi: Key stops here

The Dohrighat–Aunrihar MEMU train service which has been extended up to Varanasi will improve short-distance connectivity within the region and make local travel easier for daily passengers.

The Dohrighat–Aunrihar train will pass through several important stations en route. The train will start from Dohrighat and proceed via Muradpur Halt, Amila, Ghosi, Kopaganj, Indara, Mau, Dullahapur, Jakhanian, Sadat, and finally reach Aunrihar.

Chhapra–Delhi New Express Service

The new express train service between Chhapra and Delhi’s Anand Vihar Terminal is expected to provide better travel options for passengers from Bihar to the national capital. The train aims to reduce travel difficulties and improve long-distance connectivity for daily and seasonal passengers.