Indian Railways has approved a new tri-weekly Amrit Bharat Express between Bhuj in Gujarat and Barauni in Bihar, along with the extension of an existing train from Virangana Lakshmibai Jhansi to Mathura.

The two decisions are aimed at expanding passenger connectivity across western, northern and eastern parts of the country by adding a new long-distance service and extending an existing route.

Bhuj-Barauni Amrit Bharat Express to connect 4 states

Train No. 19427 Bhuj-Barauni Amrit Bharat Express will cover 2,532 km and operate three days a week. It will leave Bhuj at 5:30 pm and reach Barauni at 4:05 am.

The return service, Train No. 19428 Barauni-Bhuj Amrit Bharat Express, will depart Barauni at 11:55 pm and arrive at Bhuj at 1:15 pm.

The Bhuj-Barauni service will run on Monday, Wednesday and Saturday, while the return train will operate on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday.

The new train will provide an additional rail link across Gujarat, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and Bihar. Among its commercial stoppages are Samakhiali, Ahmedabad, Ratlam, Kota, Sawai Madhopur, Gangapur City, Bharatpur, Mathura, Hathras, Bareilly, Izzatnagar, Pilibhit, Lakhimpur, Gonda, Gorakhpur, Siwan, Chhapra, Hajipur, Muzaffarpur and Samastipur.

The service is expected to give passengers another option for long-distance travel between western and eastern India while improving access to several major cities and towns along the route.

Jhansi-Agra Cantt Express extended to Mathura

Indian Railways has also approved the extension of Train Nos. 11901/11902 Virangana Lakshmibai Jhansi-Agra Cantt Express up to Mathura.

The extension will increase the train’s total route length from 217 km to 270 km and provide a direct rail service linking Jhansi, Agra and Mathura.

Under the revised schedule, Train No. 11901 will leave Virangana Lakshmibai Jhansi at 4 pm and reach Mathura at 11 pm. In the return direction, Train No. 11902 will depart Mathura at 5:05 am and arrive at Virangana Lakshmibai Jhansi at 12:50 pm.

The extended section will include commercial stoppages at Raja Ki Mandi, Runkuta, Deen Dayal Dham and Baad.

The extension will give passengers travelling between Jhansi, Agra and Mathura an additional rail option while improving connectivity to the intermediate stations added to the route.