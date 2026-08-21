A new weekly Amrit Bharat Express will link Ahmedabad and Bhagalpur from August 26, adding a direct service along a route that covers key stations including Kota, Sawai Madhopur, Agra, Patna and Jamalpur.

As per the Eastern Railway, Train Nos. 19423/19424 Ahmedabad-Bhagalpur-Ahmedabad Weekly Amrit Bharat Express will be launched following the regularisation and route extension of the 09447/09448 Ahmedabad-Patna-Ahmedabad Special.

The Ahmedabad-origin service will commence on August 26, whereas the first regular service from Bhagalpur will operate on August 28. The train will run once a week in each direction.

Ahmedabad-Bhagalpur service to start on August 26

Train No. 19423 Ahmedabad-Bhagalpur Weekly Amrit Bharat Express will start regular operations from August 26, 2026 (Wednesday).

The train will leave Ahmedabad at 6:30 pm every Wednesday and reach Bhagalpur at 6:40 am on Friday.

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In the return journey, Train No. 19424 Bhagalpur-Ahmedabad Weekly Special Amrit Bharat Express will begin operations from August 28, 2026 (Friday).

It will leave Bhagalpur at 4:45 pm every Friday and will reach Ahmedabad at 5:25 am on Sunday.

Ahmedabad-Bhagalpur Amrit Bharat Express: Key timings

Station19423 Arrival19423 Departure19424 Arrival19424 Departure
Ahmedabad18:30 Wed05:25 Sun
Anand19:33 Wed19:35 Wed03:02 Sun03:04 Sun
Tundla10:40 Thu10:45 Thu11:25 Sat11:30 Sat
Patna00:43 Fri00:50 Fri21:58 Fri22:05 Fri
Abhaipur04:01 Fri04:03 Fri18:13 Fri18:15 Fri
Jamalpur Jn.04:30 Fri04:35 Fri17:48 Fri17:53 Fri
Sultanganj05:13 Fri05:15 Fri17:03 Fri17:05 Fri
Bhagalpur06:40 Fri16:45 Fri

Where will the Amrit Bharat Express stop?

Eastern Railway has listed a number of additional stoppages for the train in both directions.

These are Chhayapuri, Godhra, Bhawani Mandi, Ratlam, Dahod, Ramganj Mandi, Kota, Sawai Madhopur, Hindaun City, Gangapur City, Idgah Agra, Bayana, Pt. Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Junction, Govindpuri, Subedarganj, Buxar, Ara, Mokama, Bakhtiyarpur, Danapur and Kiul.

Together with the stations detailed in the timetable, the service will provide a weekly rail option across several major cities and towns between Bhagalpur and Ahmedabad.

22-coach train with Sleeper and General accommodation

According to the Eastern Railway, the new Amrit Bharat Express will have 22 coaches.

The composition includes 11 Sleeper Class coaches, eight General Second Class (LWS) coaches, two LSLRD coaches and one Pantry Car.

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The service has been categorised as an Express train.

Which days will 19423 and 19424 operate?

Passengers planning to use the new service should take note of its weekly schedule.

Train No. 19423 Ahmedabad-Bhagalpur: Every Wednesday, commencing from August 26, 2026.

Train No. 19424 Bhagalpur-Ahmedabad: Every Friday, starting August 28, 2026.