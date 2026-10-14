Indian Railways is planning to introduce longer Vande Bharat Sleeper trains with 24 coaches, potentially offering more berths for passengers travelling on overnight routes. However, passengers may have to wait beyond 2027, as the first prototype is likely to be ready by May or June next year, followed by mandatory trials.

According to a report by news agency PTI, the Integral Coach Factory (ICF), Chennai, is aiming for November 2026, to finalise the design. The development comes more than four years after ICF issued technical specifications for the proposed train in April 2022.

When will the 24-coach Vande Bharat Sleeper be ready?

A senior ICF official stated to PTI that the design is nearing completion. “The design is already at a very advanced stage. We are hoping to come out with its final version by November 10, 2026,” the official mentioned.

Manufacturing of the prototype will commence once the design is finalised.

“As per the current plan, we are hoping to have the prototype ready by May or June 2027. The prototype will then undergo trials,” the official told PTI.

The official further added that additional trains could enter service without significant delay after successful trials. However, no commercial launch date has yet been confirmed.

How many passengers can the 24-coach train accommodate?

As per the ICF’s April 2022 specifications, the proposed train will comprise 1,431 berths across three air-conditioned classes. The proposed configuration would offer more accommodation than the existing 16-coach Vande Bharat Sleeper trains. However, the final layout remains subject to design approval.

Railway plans 50 longer Vande Bharat Sleeper trainsets

The Railway Ministry has proposed manufacturing 50 trainsets in the 24-coach configuration at ICF Chennai. In December 2024, the ministry placed orders for propulsion equipment with Medha and Alstom. Medha is likely to supply systems for 33 trainsets, whereas Alstom will supply the remaining 17.

The ministry had earlier projected full-scale production during the 2026-27. However, the latest prototype timeline raises questions about whether that schedule can be maintained.

Meanwhile, 10 Vande Bharat Sleeper trainsets with 16 coaches were planned through ICF and BEML. One pair has entered service between Howrah and Kamakhya, whereas two additional pairs are ready for introduction.

Separately, Kinet Railway Solutions is tasked with manufacturing 120 trainsets, whereas another 80 are planned under the BHEL-Titagarh consortium.

What facilities are available on Vande Bharat Sleeper trains?

At present, two Vande Bharat Sleeper trainsets have been manufactured and introduced following trials in July 2026. The existing trains are equipped with Kavach train protection, fire detection and suppression systems, centrally controlled automatic doors and emergency communication facilities.

Other amenities include improved upper-berth access, UV-C-based air-conditioning disinfection systems and accessible toilets.

The Railway Ministry stated that the existing sleeper trainsets have a design speed of 180 kmph and an operating speed of 160 kmph. The final specifications, routes and fares for the proposed 24-coach trainset are yet to be announced.