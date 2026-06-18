In a bid to ease travel for students appearing in the NEET UG 2026 re-examination, Central Railway has decided to operate Mumbai suburban services as per the regular weekday timetable on Sunday, June 21, instead of the usual holiday schedule.

The move is aimed at ensuring smooth transportation for candidates travelling to examination centres across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region. Railway authorities have also confirmed that no mega block will be undertaken on any Central Railway route on the examination day.

1,820 Local Services to Run on Exam Day

Under normal circumstances, Central Railway operates a reduced suburban timetable on Sundays, with around 1,478 services running. However, on June 21, all 1,820 local train services scheduled on a weekday will be operated.

Officials said the decision was taken to minimise crowding, improve connectivity and help students reach their examination centres on time without disruptions.

The announcement comes as thousands of candidates prepare to appear for the NEET UG 2026 re-test, which has been scheduled after the previous examination was cancelled following allegations of a question paper leak.

NTA Urges Students to Ignore Rumours

Meanwhile, the National Testing Agency (NTA) has appealed to candidates to remain focused and rely only on official updates regarding the examination.

“The NEET UG 2026 examination is just three days away. To every candidate: you have worked hard, you have prepared, and now is the time to trust your effort. Stay calm, rest well, and focus on doing your best. That is all that is asked of you,” the NTA stated.

The agency also dismissed speculation about any change in the examination schedule.

“The examination will be conducted as scheduled. Please do not be swayed by rumours of postponement or by the noise on social media. Rely only on official communication from NTA,” the message read.

NTA said extensive arrangements have been made in coordination with various ministries, state governments and security agencies to ensure a secure and transparent examination process.

“We want to reassure you that extensive arrangements are in place for a safe, secure and fair examination, in close coordination with relevant ministries, state governments and security agencies. The integrity of this process is our highest priority, and robust, multi-layered safeguards have been put in place. Any attempt at malpractice will be dealt with firmly – because protecting honest, hardworking students is exactly what this is about,” the agency added.

The agency also highlighted mental health support facilities available for students facing stress ahead of the examination.

“If the pressure feels heavy, please know you are not alone. The MANAS mental-health helpline (14416) is available, and support is there for anyone who needs it. Reaching out is a sign of strength.”

Calling on parents, teachers and the public to support candidates, the agency urged everyone to avoid circulating unverified information and help maintain a calm atmosphere.

“Breathe, trust yourselves, and give it your best. We are with you,” the NTA concluded in its message to students.