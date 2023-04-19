NCRTC to commence operations on priority section soon, RAPIDX to have train attendant for passengers convenience

The National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) will begin the commercial services on the priority section, ahead of the scheduled time. The 17-km long section of the corridor stretches from Sahibabad to Duhai, of the Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut RRTS corridor.

The country’s first Regional Rail service being constructed between Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut will have many special features. For the convenience of commuters, this RAPIDX train service will have a dedicated Train Attendant. The train will also have a Premium Class Coach.

Train attendant in RAPIDX train:-

The train attendant will play a very important role in obtaining the commuters with the facilities available in the train. It will also be the responsibilities of the attendant to ensure the safety and security of the passengers in the journey. The train will be driven by a train operator and one train attendant will be present to assist the commuters in times of any need. The train attendant will be stationed in the Premium Coach.

Roles of Train attendant:-

The train attendant will assist the train operator during the journey. In case of any uncertain situation like breakdown or any other emergency, the attendant will be responsible to evacuate the passengers from the train. If the train halts on the viaduct due to any technical reason, the train attendant will assist all the on-board commuters to alight on the viaduct from the emergency gate and then will lead them to the nearest emergency evacuation exit to descend to the ground level through a safe passage.

Premium Class Coach of RAPIDX train:-

The premium coach of the train will have modern amenities to enhance the commuters experience. The coach will have comfortable cushioned reclining seats, luggage racks, magazine holders, charging ports for mobile and laptops, etc.

How to board a Premium Class Coach of a RAPIDX train?

The passengers willing to travel in the premium coach have to take entry from the AFC placed at the platform level of the station. This is the first time in the country that a double-tap system is being used in any public transportation system. The passengers travelling in the RAPIDX train have to first tap their tickets on the AFC placed on the concourse level.