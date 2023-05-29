NCRTC to begin RAPIDX service on priority section of Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut RRTS corridor soon – Details here

Good news for travellers! The much-awaited Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) is set to begin its service soon. The project is supposed to be operationalised by June this year but has been ready for commissioning by the end of this month. However, the date and time of its inauguration is not yet known.

Speaking to FinancialExpress.com, Rajeev Chaudhary, Public Relations Officer (PRO), National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) said, “We are ready to open and soon it will be inaugurated.”

Routes of Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) corridor:-

The priority section of the Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut RRTS corridor is ready for operation. Presently, the 17 km long priority section stretches from Sahibabad to Duhai.

Stations on priority section of Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut RRTS corridor:-

The priority section will have five stations. These are – Sahibabad, Ghaziabad, Guldhar, Duhai and Duhai Depot.

The NCRTC has been tasked to operate ‘RAPIDX’, the country’s first semi-high-speed regional rail service. The NCRTC is a joint venture company of the Centre with Delhi, Haryana, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh governments.

Significance of RAPIDX service:-

With the beginning of regional rail service on the Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut RRTS corridor, the people can travel faster between the national capital and Meerut.

This will provide a modern, sustainable, convenient, fast, safe and comfortable means of travel. After the completion of the entire corridor, the RRTS will reduce the travel time between Delhi and Meerut by 40 percent. The NCRTC is aiming to commission the entire Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut corridor for public use by 2025.

Features of RAPIDX train sets:-

The RAPIDX trains are one of the perfect examples of PM Modi’s vision of ‘Make in India’ and ‘Atma Nirbhar Bharat’ initiatives. The RRTS trains will have an aerodynamic profile with long noses and plug-in doors to reduce air drag at higher speeds. The passengers will get panoramic views through its large window glasses.