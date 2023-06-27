Good news for travellers! NCRTC receives CMRS approval for operation of RAPIDX service on the Priority Section of Delhi-Meerut RRTS corridor

Good news for travellers! Soon the operation of India’s first Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) will become a reality. The move comes following the approval of the Commissioner for Metro Rail Safety (CMRS) for the operation of RAPIDX service on the Priority Section of Delhi-Meerut RRTS corridor.

Operational speed of RRTS trains

The 17-km long Priority Section of RRTS has become the first railway system in the country which is being opened for operations in its entire length at maximum operational speed of 160 kmph. Presently, the train will be run between Sahibabad and Duhai Depot.

RRTS Rolling Stock

Last week, the Ministry of Railways had sanctioned RRTS Rolling Stock, which has a design speed of 180 kmph, at operational speed of 160 kmph, which is the full potential of the Rolling Stock.

The NCRTC has deployed more than one Independent Safety Assessors over the course of last one year, to rigorously examine the processes for implementing this state-of-the-art, world-class, new-age transit infrastructure project in the country. All these systems have been thoroughly scrutinized prior to the approvals from the Ministry of Railways and CMRS.

Beginning of Commercial operation:-

The regular operation of RAPIDX trains will begin soon. The construction work on the corridor was started in June 2019. The authorities are working tirelessly to commission the full corridor along with Metro services in Meerut within the scheduled timeline of June 2025.

RRTS Stations:-

The 17-km long stretch will have five stations on the route. These stations are – Sahibabad, Ghaziabad, Guldhar, Duhai, and Duhai Depot.

The Operations and Maintenance team of NCRTC will work along with NETRA, DB and Alstom for providing fast, safe, and comfortable regional commute for the people who take a ride on RAPIDX trains.