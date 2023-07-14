The redevelopment work of Rameswaram Railway Station in the Tamil Nadu state of India is going on at a fast pace. The estimated cost of the project is Rs 90 crore.

The station serves the town of Rameswaram located on Rameswaram Island in Tamil Nadu’s Ramanathapuram district. It is under the Madurai railway division and serves as an important terminal of the Southern Railway (SR) zone. Via the world-famous Pamban Rail Bridge, the station links the pilgrim town as well as the rest of the island with the country.

Completed works:

Plinth Beam & Foundation in Parcel Office

Lintel Level Shuttering & Concrete Work in the MFC Building

Pump Room Concrete Work for Residential Tower

In India, Rameswaram railway station is one of the oldest and opened in 1906. It was rebuilt in 2007. It accommodates trains such as the Sethu Express and the Boatmail Express. The station has four platforms and 12 tracks for trains.

At present, on the island, the Rameswaram railway station and the Pamban railway station are the only two functioning train stations. The former rail terminus in Dhanushkodi is no longer in service. After it was decimated in a storm in 1964, the metre-gauge branch line from Pamban Junction to Dhanushkodi was dismantled.