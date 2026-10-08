Northern Railway will operate two reserved special trains between New Delhi and Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra to meet the expected rise in passenger demand during the Navratri season, reported PTI.

The additional Katra services will operate on October 9, 10, 16 and 17.

New Delhi-Katra special trains for Navratri rush

Train No. 04083 will depart from New Delhi at 2 pm on October 9 and 16 and reach Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra at 3 am the following day. Its return service, Train No. 04084, will leave Katra at 10 am on October 10 and 17 and reach New Delhi at 11.30 pm on the same day.

The 655-km service will have 22 LHB coaches and halt at Sonipat, Panipat, Kurukshetra, Ambala Cantt, Dhandari Kalan, Jalandhar Cantt, Pathankot Cantt, Kathua, Jammu Tawi and Udhampur.

Another special train pair, 04081/04082, is already running and will continue until October 26.

Senior Divisional Commercial Manager, Jammu, Uchit Singhal, said the additional services were introduced due to the expected increase in the number of devotees travelling to Mata Vaishno Devi during the festive season. He advised passengers to plan their journeys in advance and book tickets through the IRCTC website or railway reservation counters.

AIRF opposes outsourcing of core railway functions

In other news, The All India Railwaymen’s Federation has raised concerns over the increasing use of contractual arrangements for core and safety-sensitive railway work, including track and signal maintenance, loco sheds, workshops, coaching depots and rolling stock maintenance.

“Modernise Indian Railways, but do not weaken its permanent technical workforce. Safety-critical and core maintenance must remain the responsibility of a strong, trained and accountable railway workforce,” Shiva Gopal Mishra, general secretary of the All India Railwaymen’s Federation (AIRF), said while addressing a press conference on Wednesday, reported PTI.

AIRF has demanded that sanctioned vacancies be filled and the existing workforce be properly utilised before railway activities are outsourced. The federation has also called for an assessment of the safety implications of outsourcing and consultation with recognised railway federations.

The federation will hold its national convention against outsourcing on October 8, 2026, at 10 am at the Karnail Singh Railway Stadium in New Delhi.

“More than 3,000 Northern Railway Men’s Union (NRMU) delegates from different zones and divisions of Indian Railways are expected to participate,” an AIRF press note said.

Mishra also said the NRMU’s 78th annual general meeting, hosted by its headquarters division, would be held at the same venue on October 8. Senior office-bearers of AIRF and NRMU, along with senior railway officials, are expected to attend.