PM Modi to flag off India’s 12th Vande Bharat Express, projects worth over Rs 11,300 crore on April 8 in Telangana

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will flag off the country’s 12th Vande Bharat Express train later this week. The train will be inaugurated from Secunderabad Railway Station at around 11:45 AM on April 08, 2023. This is going to be the second semi-high speed train for the two Telugu-speaking states.

Vande Bharat Express:-

This new blue and white colour train will operate from Telangana’s Secunderabad railway station and will connect IT City, Hyderabad with the Abode of Lord Venkateswara, Tirupati. This is going to be the second new age train for the state within a short span of three months and also for the South Central Railway zone.

Also Read: Indian Railways to soon begin second Vande Bharat Express for THESE Telugu-speaking states

The train will reduce the travel time between the two cities by almost three and half hours and will be particularly beneficial for pilgrims as the train will conclude its journey at Tirupati.

The Prime Minister will also inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of several other infrastructural projects worth more than Rs 11,300 crores on Saturday.

Redevelopment of Secunderabad Railway Station:-

PM Modi will lay the foundation stone of modernisation of Secunderabad Railway Station. The station transformation will be done at a cost of Rs 720 crores. The railway station will undergo a massive makeover with world-class amenities and aesthetically designed iconic station building. The redeveloped station would be having double-level spacious roof plaza with all passenger amenities at one place along with multimodal connectivity for providing seamless transfer of passengers from rail to other modes among others.

The Prime Minister will dedicate to the nation other development projects related to railways such as –

Multi-Modal Transport Service (MMTS):-

At Secunderabad, the Prime Minister will flag-off 13 new Multi-Modal Transport Service (MMTS) services in the suburban section of Hyderabad – Secunderabad twin city region. The MMTS service will provide commuters with a fast, convenient, and comfortable travel option.

Also Read: Good news! Indian Railways to introduce Vande Bharat Express train on Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla route – Details here

Secunderabad–Mahabubnagar rail line project:-

During the Programme, the Prime Minister will also dedicate the doubling and electrification of Secunderabad–Mahabubnagar project to the nation. The project stretching for a distance of over 85 kms has been completed at a cost of nearly Rs 1,410 crores. The project will provide seamless connectivity and assist in enhancing the average speed of trains.

Other projects:-

During his visit to the state, PM Modi will also lay the foundation stone of National Highway projects worth over Rs 7,850 crore. The road projects will enhance the road connectivity of both Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, and will aid in the socio-economic development of the region. Apart from this, the Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone of AIIMS hospital at Hyderabad’s Bibinagar.